You Craft Make Your Very Own Fox Your Companion in 'Minecraft'

There's no shortage of adorably blocky mobs in Minecraft, and the animals are easily some of the players' favorites. Axolotls, frogs, and foxes are just some of the animal mobs present in the game that players have become drawn to, doting on them and making them digital pets of sorts.

But before you can befriend the next fox you find in Minecraft, you'll have to find out what it eats and how to tame it.