You’ll Need Cheats and Creative Mode Turned On to Get Command Blocks in ‘Minecraft'

It's kind of nuts to think that a game that started off as a virtual Lego simulator ended up morphing into one of the most beloved games on the planet: Minecraft. A reported 141 million people enjoy the title and that's because there really is something for everyone. Like building cool digital worlds? It's got you covered. Want to breed and tame axolotls? Yep, you can do that too. Craft balloons and other various and sundry items? Sure thing.

But what about command blocks? How does one get one of those?