Wonder Woman Is Yet Another DC Character That’s Coming to ‘Fortnite'

Video games sure have evolved a lot over the years. Now, not only are licensed games great but there are a lot of awesome licensed partnerships with popular titles. Just look at Fortnite .

And that includes oodles of new extras, like a slew of new DC-themed character skins, like Batman, Superman, and now, Wonder Woman. But how do you get the Amazonian in the game?

Epic Games' multi-billion-dollar game has become such a massively popular worldwide phenomenon that there are teams upon teams of software developers and programmers at Epic working around the clock to ensure that the cash cow keeps getting milked.

How do you get the Wonder Woman skin in 'Fortnite'?

It looks like Epic Games is seriously committed to having the entire Justice League in their massively popular game. As of now, Batman, Superman, Aquaman, The Flash, and now Wonder Woman skins are available in the title. All we're missing is Green Lantern and Cyborg and then we'll be able to play as the Justice League in Fortnite. But when exactly can players use Wonder Woman in the game?

Epic Games is officially dropping access to the skin on Aug. 19 at 8 p.m. EST in the Fortnite Item Shop. However, there is a way to gain early access to Diana. If you've participated in other crossover events in the past, then this shouldn't come as a surprise to you. Epic is giving gamers the chance to take part in a tournament where they can not only win Wonder Woman but all of the specialized add-ons she comes with.

Winning the tournament is a little easier said than done. Here's how to do it: On Aug. 18, the tournament will begin. Dual teams will get the chance to participate in no more than 10 matches, and the teams that have managed to rack up the most points in those 10 matches will be granted early access to the skin and all of the other swag that comes along with it.

