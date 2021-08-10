Help Your Favorite DC Heroes to Complete the Superman Challenges in 'Fortnite'

Some of DC's biggest and best heroes have joined the battle in Fortnite and are asking for your help to complete some challenges. Fortnite has had multiple collaborations with Marvel over the years, and now Beast Boy, Clark Kent, and Batman have all been added as NPCs in the battle royale title for a new set of challenges that will award you some cool DC-themed swag for your character.

To complete all of the Superman quests set forth in the game, completing the challenges presented by these heroes is just one task on the list. You'll also need to don the Clark Kent skin for battle and use a phone both and glide through rings to achieve all of the XP and rewards. You will also have to do the Epic Quests available to complete the challenge.

Even though there are three different heroes to choose from to help, to complete enough quests to advance in the challenge, you'll need to assist all three of them. Here's everything you'll need to know to complete a good portion of the Superman quests.

Where is Beast Boy in 'Fortnite'? To find Beast Boy for his challenges, you'll be able to locate his NPC in the western part of the Weeping Woods. You'll locate this shape-shifting superhero on one of the bridges. Interact with him to get his tasks, and complete them to advance further in the Superman challenges. Just like any of the other NPCs in the game, all you have to do is walk up and interact with him. Select the exclamation point to start the quest. Article continues below advertisement Upcoming NPCs Spawn Locations:

- Top: Superman

- Right: Batman

- Left: Beast Boy#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Xtw6EIjv8y — Fortnite Leaks & News (@fortbrleakks) August 3, 2021

Where is Clark Kent in 'Fortnite'? Superman likes to take to the skies, so it only makes sense that you'll find Clark on top of a rooftop. To locate this hero, head over to the Steel Farm, which is to the east of Pleasant Park. Climb to the roof and interact with him (selecting the exclamation point) to get the quests you need to advance the challenge.

Where is Batman in 'Fortnite'? Finally, you'll want to seek Armored Batman to get your final quests to complete the first portion of the Superman Challenges. Batman is located on the Dirty Docks, next to one of the alien spaceships. Interact with him to obtain his quest to advance. We're investigating reports that the Characters needed for Superman's Quests are not appearing on the Island.



We're investigating reports that the Characters needed for Superman's Quests are not appearing on the Island.



We'll provide an update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/k3dzO29LeU — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 10, 2021