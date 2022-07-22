Using a Composter in 'Minecraft' Can Have a Positive Impact on Your Crops

Luckily, composters are pretty straightforward to use, and there are visual cues you can look for to help. While using it, you can add any kind of compostable material like fruits, veggies, and bones to make bone meal. That can then be used to fertilize many crops in Minecraft.

When you use a composter in the game, there are seven layers that can be filled up until it's full. This means that you can use seven pieces of whatever compostable material you have.