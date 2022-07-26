A Flying Machine Is One Way to Get Creative in 'Minecraft'

There are numerous items and blocks to uncover and craft with in Minecraft — and the more you understand the blocks and how they work together, the more creative you can get with your builds. There are thousands of home base designs on YouTube, and many have used the game's sandbox capabilities to replicate entire maps just for fun.

But if you're looking to get creative in your own world and find new ways to traverse your island, you may want to consider building a flying machine. But how do you make one?