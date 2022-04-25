While there are often several aspects of a person's life that can trigger imposter syndrome, "the majority of corporate structures" typically provoke those pessimistic feelings, Dr. Tracy said.

"CEOs, managers, bosses: They all act as though they have it all together and that they can do their jobs with ease and with no mental health issues — this is far from the truth," Dr. Tracy added. "The pressure to keep our jobs for the wellbeing of ourselves and our families automatically leads to our brain telling us everything we may be doing wrong or that we are incapable of handling."