Logo
Home > Fyi
Squabble
Source: Squabble

Squabble Is a New Multiplayer Game That's Played Just Like Wordle

By

Feb. 4 2022, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Picture this: Wordle, but against your friends. It would be like the popular daily word game, which has garnered a cult-like following, but it would be available in a multiplayer version.

Enter Squabble!

Although Squabble is in no way affiliated with Wordle, the rules are pretty much the same. And it's just as fun. Here’s everything we know about it.

Article continues below advertisement
Squabble homepage
Source: Squabble

How can I play Squabble?

Squabble is still in its beta version, so the website can be a little glitchy. But to access it, go to squabble.me on a computer browser. (Unfortunately, it is not yet supported on mobile devices.)

Once you're on the homepage, you can either click on "BLITZ" (if you're looking for a quick game) or "SQUABBLE ROYALE" (for more of a tournament-style experience).

Article continues below advertisement

What is Squabble?

Squabble is a word game very similar to Wordle in that it challenges you to guess a five-letter word in six or fewer tries.

But get this: Squabble is multiplayer and you can play up to 99 other people all at once. Also, unlike Wordle, which limits players to one game a day, you can play Squabble as much and as often as you like.

Article continues below advertisement

You can either join a random game, start your own, or join a friend's game. If your friend started a game, they'll have a code for you to enter.

Then, just like Wordle, the goal of the game is to correctly guess the mystery five-letter word. To help you along, the tiles will change colors after each guess, to let you know how close you were.

Squabble
Source: Squabble
Article continues below advertisement

If a tile turns gray, it means that letter isn’t in the word at all. If a tile turns green, it means that the letter is correct and is in the correct spot. And if a tile turns yellow, it means that the letter is in the word, but it is not located in that spot.

Remember: You're going up against other players, so no time to dillydally. To win, you must guess the word correctly before anyone else.

Good luck! And don't forget to share your colorful tile emoji score on Twitter.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'The New York Times' Purchased Everyone's Favorite Free Game, Wordle, for a Hefty Sum

The "Not Wordle, Just..." Meme on Twitter Is Our New Favorite Trend

If You're Reading This, You've Probably Been Blocked on Instagram (Sorry)

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.