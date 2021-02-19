Here's Why Bitmoji Paint Is the Best

Bitmoji Paint is a multiplayer game where a bunch of people can basically paint on a giant canvas. To play, you need to have a Snapchat account that is linked to your personalized Bitmoji.

In the game, there are three modes: Move, Paint, and Map. Each mode allows you to paint whatever you want, as long as it's not offensive or gives away any personal information, and whatever you create becomes part of a big collage people can edit.