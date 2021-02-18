Are Your Best Friends on Snapchat Messed Up? Snapchat Says They're Working on It

If you’re a millennial who was on the internet somewhere between 2004 and 2007, then you are very familiar with MySpace and the drama that ensued when they introduced the Top 8 feature. Basically, anyone with a MySpace page could decide who among their MySpace friends were worthy enough to be on their Top 8 and from there, you could rank those individuals.

Social media app Snapchat went ahead and tried something similar with their Best Friends list feature. Recently, users have begun to wonder why their list was messed up or even completely gone. Is Snapchat getting rid of the feature or is it just a glitch?

Snapchat's Best Friend feature adds people to your best friends list based on your interactions.

Your Snapchat best friends are users on the platform with whom you interact with the most. So whoever you’re sending and receiving the most photos and videos from will automatically be added to the top of your Best Friends list.

“Best Friends are the friends you Snap and Chat with the most! They’re featured front-and-center on the Send To screen, and the Chat section of your profile! You can have up to eight Best Friends, and they’re updated regularly. No one else can see your Best Friends list. This feature is just for you. Best Friends get special Friend Emojis next to their names,” Snapchat writes on their website.

@snapchatsupport Hi, when i message or snap someone they go to the top of my best friend list so it’s my recent chats instead of my actual best friend list? Can you fix this? — Ellie🤍 (@_elliebywater_) February 18, 2021

The app doesn't allow you to pick your best friends, however, you can influence it by exchanging more snaps with users whom you wish to add to your list. It’s also important to keep your streaks with friends going in order to maintain your list to your specificity. If you’re a big Snapchat user who is frequently sending snaps to many different people, it can become quite difficult to add specific people to your best friends list.