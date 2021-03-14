Logo
Home > Fyi > TikTok
TikTok
Source: Getty Images

TikTok Users Say They Can No Longer See What Videos Other Users Have Liked

By

Mar. 14 2021, Published 3:04 p.m. ET

Good luck if you’re trying to see others’ “liked” videos on TikTok. The social media platform conceivably allows you to see what videos other users have liked — but it seems like the feature isn’t offered to all users, and even when it is, many accounts’ likes are kept private.

Article continues below advertisement

“I only use TikTok to see what my friends have liked, but I can’t anymore,” a Redditor wrote in January 2021. “There is even not the ‘liked videos’ section anymore and no more settings on it. If someone know[s] why and how [to] repair it, please tell me.”

Here’s how to see others’ liked videos on TikTok.

If the option to see others’ liked videos is available to you, then you can tap or click on a user’s username to get to their profile on TikTok on your phone or web browser, and then tap or click on the tab with a heart symbol. But more often than not, it seems, you’ll see a message reading, “This user’s liked videos are private. Videos liked by [username] are currently unavailable.”

Article continues below advertisement
TikTok interface
Source: Getty Images

And now TikTok may be phasing out that tab entirely. In a Reddit comment posted on Wednesday, March 10, one user said the liked videos tab “doesn’t show up anymore.”

Other users reported similar findings in another Reddit thread. “I’ve been looking through people’s liked videos, and the tab disappeared,” one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another said, “Mine disappeared, and yours will too soon. It’s a choice by TikTok. It’s no longer possible to see other people’s likes even if they agreed.”

Meanwhile, a different Redditor explained that they reached out to TikTok support with this very question, and a support rep told them that the feature has been removed to optimize the user experience.

And here’s how to hide your liked videos.

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

If you’re worried about your liked videos being public — for as long as this tab is still on TikTok, anyway — it’s easy enough to hide your likes, go to the Settings and Privacy page of the app, then click or tap Privacy, and then select “Only me” where it says “Who can view your liked videos.”

Article continues below advertisement

On that same Privacy page, you can also specify who can send you direct messages, who can post duet videos with your videos, who can post stitched videos with your videos, who can comment on your videos, and whether your videos can be downloaded.

Source: Giphy
Article continues below advertisement

Other Privacy settings, meanwhile, allow you to make your account private, block third-party advertisers to use your videos in ads, block specific accounts, and filter all comments (or spam/offensive comments or comments with specific keywords). And you can also tell TikTok whether you want your account suggested to other users, including Facebook friends, and whether you want the contacts on your device synced with the app.

“At TikTok, we know that creativity and expression are personal. And so is privacy,” Eric Han, TikTok’s head of U.S. safety, wrote in a blog post on Jan. 13, when the platform announced enhanced default privacy settings for 13-to-15-year-olds. “That’s why we empower our community with a range of controls to manage their online presence.”

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Most-Liked Video on TikTok Is an Adorable Dance Video

Replying to a Comment on TikTok Is Actually Incredibly Easy

The Internet Officially Ruined TikTok's Viral #SilhouetteChallenge

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
DistractifyLogo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.