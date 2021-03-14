TikTok Users Say They Can No Longer See What Videos Other Users Have Liked

Good luck if you’re trying to see others’ “liked” videos on TikTok . The social media platform conceivably allows you to see what videos other users have liked — but it seems like the feature isn’t offered to all users, and even when it is, many accounts’ likes are kept private.

“I only use TikTok to see what my friends have liked, but I can’t anymore,” a Redditor wrote in January 2021. “There is even not the ‘liked videos’ section anymore and no more settings on it. If someone know[s] why and how [to] repair it, please tell me.”

Here’s how to see others’ liked videos on TikTok.

If the option to see others’ liked videos is available to you, then you can tap or click on a user’s username to get to their profile on TikTok on your phone or web browser, and then tap or click on the tab with a heart symbol. But more often than not, it seems, you’ll see a message reading, “This user’s liked videos are private. Videos liked by [username] are currently unavailable.”

And now TikTok may be phasing out that tab entirely. In a Reddit comment posted on Wednesday, March 10, one user said the liked videos tab “doesn’t show up anymore.” Other users reported similar findings in another Reddit thread. “I’ve been looking through people’s liked videos, and the tab disappeared,” one person wrote .

