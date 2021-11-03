Can Smoking Smarties Candy Be Dangerous? The Truth Behind the Viral TikTok Trend

The popular DJ duo Ivy and X, known as @partyshirt on TikTok, shared a video to the platform that discussed smoking with Smarties. They tapped creator Kyle Krueger, whose handle is @kylekruegerr , to demonstrate how one can create fake smoke with their mouth by using Smarties candy.

"TikTok, don’t delete this, this is not real smoke," Kyle noted at the beginning of the video, where he's seen inhaling powder from the candy, and then releasing a smoke-like vapor from his mouth.

He explains that Smarties is the only candy that this can be done with and begins to break down the process step by step. "Bang it on the table until the end of the Smarties turns into like a powder on both sides," he says as he holds the tablet-like candy vertically in his hand and demonstrates.

Once the ends appear to have been lightly pulverized, he holds the Smarties horizontally and begins to unravel each end, while keeping the middle part of the wrapper intact.