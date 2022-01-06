If You're Popular Enough Already, Here's How to Turn off Friend Suggestions on Snapchat

If You're Popular Enough Already, Here's How to Turn off Friend Suggestions on SnapchatBy Anna Garrison
Social media phenomenon Snapchat is constantly updating with new features to give users the best experience. Because Snapchat is a platform founded on the concept of connection, they want to make it as easy to connect as possible — even to the annoyance of some users.
One of the most controversial features is easily the Friend Suggestions. While the Friend Suggestions feature is helpful to some, especially if you forgot your friend's snap code or they changed their phone number, to others, it's unnecessary.
Does Friend Suggestions have to be on? Or is there a way to turn the feature off? Here's what we know about how to turn off Friend Suggestions on Snapchat.
Here's how to turn off Friend Suggestions from Snapchat.
If you don't need the Friend Suggestions function or are just tired of strangers trying to slide into your DMs, here's how to turn off the function for good. Rest assured, if you decide later on that Friend Suggestions do more help than harm, you can always turn the function back on.
First, open the Snapchat app. Then, while on your camera screen, open your profile page by tapping your profile picture in the top left corner. Once in your profile, tap the top right corner of the page where the gear icon is. This will open your Settings menu.
Once in your Settings menu, keep scrolling down until you reach Notifications. Select Notifications, and you will see a series of options, including the Friend Suggestions button. Swipe the tab to the left to turn off Friend Suggestions, and you're all set!
There is also a similar way to turn off the Quick Add function on Snapchat.
If you're really looking to keep your inner circle private, you can turn off the Quick Add function on Snapchat as well. The process to turn this function off is very similar to removing Friend Suggestions from the app.
Head back to your Settings by tapping the gear icon at the top right corner of your profile screen. Then, scroll down until you see Additional Services because right beneath is the See Me in Quick Add function.
Disable your Quick Add function by sliding the tab to the left, and there you have it! Now, not only will people not be able to add you, but you can also click "x" on anyone who previously added you through Quick Add.
So, whether you're not looking for more friends or want to stop annoying pop-ups, at the end of the day, Snapchat has ways of making your digital life easier.