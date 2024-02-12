Sorry, You Probably Can’t Vote for the ‘AGT: Fantasy League’ Winner

The latest America’s Got Talent spinoff is hurtling toward its first season, meaning one act will soon be crowned the inaugural Fantasy League champion. The Top 10 are performing one last time during the NBC reality competition’s episode airing Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, and the winner will be announced on the Feb. 19 finale. So by now, you might be wondering how to place your AGT: Fantasy League vote.

Unless you’re one of the AGT “superfans,” though, you can’t. NBC even underlines — literally underlines — that stipulation on a support page about using the America’s Got Talent app. “America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, voting is not open to the public,” the network says. “Advancing talent from each round is determined by the Golden Buzzers along with a select group of ‘superfans’ from across the country.”

It’s only “superfans” who can vote for ‘AGT: Fantasy League.’

The superfan voting method was introduced for America’s Got Talent’s first spinoff, America’s Got Talent: The Champions, in 2019, according to Gold Derby. And it’s superfans who have cast the votes for every spinoff since — America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, America’s Got Talent: Extreme, and now America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. “The superfans are audience members who came from all across America to watch AGT: Fantasy League,” NBC Insider says.

Mel B and Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'

The superfan voting method allows the people’s vote in a pre-taped season.

In a typical America’s Got Talent season, the viewing audience votes from home each week. But because the spinoffs haven’t been taped live, producers enlist superfans so that it’s still an audience that picks the winner and not just judges like Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel, as Gold Derby explains.

For example, the first season of America’s Got Talent: The Champions started filming in Pasadena, Calif., in September 2018, according to a press release from the city. But that season didn’t air on NBC until the following January.

NBC says the superfan panel “is reflective [of] and as diverse as” the nationwide viewing audience.

An On Camera Audiences notice previously sought prospective superfans ahead of the first season of AGT: The Champions, which was scheduled to film at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium over two weeks. “We are looking for people based in California, but who represent the entirety of the USA!” the notice read. “Whether you’re originally from Wyoming, Massachusetts, Montana, or wherever — we are looking for voters from every state. Come represent your home state!”

An NBC representative explained the superfan selection process to Gold Derby in 2019, as AGT: The Champions Season 1 aired. “We compiled a group of superfans for each show taping that is reflective [of] and as diverse as our nationwide viewing audience,” the rep said. “[A] research team sourced delegates from all 50 states who have been longtime and dedicated viewers of AGT.”