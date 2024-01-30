These 'AGT: Fantasy League' Acts Are Going to the Finals — Full List
The finals episode of 'AGT: Fantasy League' will air on Feb. 12. Read on for a list of the remaining acts who will be competing in the finals.
Since America’s Got Talent first premiered in 2006, the show has seen plenty of iconic characters take the stage in front of live audiences and viewers worldwide. These beloved contestants are returning to the AGT stage once again in America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, which premiered in January 2024.
In this spin-off series, which is hosted by Terry Crews, think fantasy football but for AGT superstars! With 40 returning acts in total, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B have each drafted their own teams of 10 as they battle head-to-head for the ultimate bragging rights.
As for the contestants, only one act will come out on top winning the newly coveted Fantasy League title and a $250,000 cash prize. So, which acts have secured a spot in the finals episode of AGT: Fantasy League, which will air on Feb.12? We've got the list below.
These acts are going to the finals on 'AGT: Fantasy League' as of Jan. 29, 2024.
AGT: Fantasy League's two-week semi-final round kicked off on Jan. 29, 2024, as ten acts competed for three spots in the finals.
During the semi-final rounds, two judges are given the Golden Buzzer. As a refresher, the Golden Buzzer can send an act straight to the finals, but judges can also use these buzzers to poach acts from another judge's team.
Of these three acts, the judges with the Golden Buzzer choose two, and the audience chooses the other. Mel B. and Howie got the Golden Buzzers during the first week of the semi-final round.
Mel B. used her Golden Buzzer to steal Aidan Bryant from Heidi's team, while Howie stole Kodi Lee from Simon's team. The audience picked Pack Drumline to advance to the finals. Not to mention that four previous Golden Buzzers have already earned their place in the finale following Episodes 1 through 4.
That said, here are the contestants left following the Jan. 29 episode (Episode 5), who we will see again in the finals. However, there will be another round of eliminations before the finals.
- Adrian Stoica & Hurricane
- Aidan Bryant
- Chapel Hart
- Grace Good
- Darci Lynne
- Kodi Lee
- Kseniya Simonova
- Musa Motha
- Shadow Ace
- Sheldon Riley
- The Pack Drumline
- V. Unbeatable
- Yu Hojin
The AGT: Fantasy League finals will take place on Feb. 12 and the winner will be crowned during the finale episode on Feb. 19.