Home > Television > Reality TV > America's Got Talent These 'AGT: Fantasy League' Acts Are Going to the Finals — Full List The finals episode of 'AGT: Fantasy League' will air on Feb. 12. Read on for a list of the remaining acts who will be competing in the finals. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 30 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Trae Patton/NBC

Since America’s Got Talent first premiered in 2006, the show has seen plenty of iconic characters take the stage in front of live audiences and viewers worldwide. These beloved contestants are returning to the AGT stage once again in America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, which premiered in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In this spin-off series, which is hosted by Terry Crews, think fantasy football but for AGT superstars! With 40 returning acts in total, judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B have each drafted their own teams of 10 as they battle head-to-head for the ultimate bragging rights.

As for the contestants, only one act will come out on top winning the newly coveted Fantasy League title and a $250,000 cash prize. So, which acts have secured a spot in the finals episode of AGT: Fantasy League, which will air on Feb.12? We've got the list below.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Trae Patton/NBC

These acts are going to the finals on 'AGT: Fantasy League' as of Jan. 29, 2024.

AGT: Fantasy League's two-week semi-final round kicked off on Jan. 29, 2024, as ten acts competed for three spots in the finals. During the semi-final rounds, two judges are given the Golden Buzzer. As a refresher, the Golden Buzzer can send an act straight to the finals, but judges can also use these buzzers to poach acts from another judge's team.

Article continues below advertisement

Of these three acts, the judges with the Golden Buzzer choose two, and the audience chooses the other. Mel B. and Howie got the Golden Buzzers during the first week of the semi-final round. Mel B. used her Golden Buzzer to steal Aidan Bryant from Heidi's team, while Howie stole Kodi Lee from Simon's team. The audience picked Pack Drumline to advance to the finals. Not to mention that four previous Golden Buzzers have already earned their place in the finale following Episodes 1 through 4.

Source: Chris Haston/NBC