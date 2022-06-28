Getting a Golden Buzzer on 'America's Got Talent' Is a Big Deal — What Does It Mean?

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent features Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell as the judges who are waiting to be impressed by the performers. Terry Cruz is the host of the show, and impressing him is a good idea since he also has the ability to use a Golden Buzzer.

This season's rounds will take place across 16 weeks. AGT will air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST. Beginning August 10, AGT will also air every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.