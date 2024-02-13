Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Heidi Klum Was Married Twice Before Wedding Tom Kaulitz Supermodel Heidi Klum has dated musicians, a Formula One manager, and art dealer, and even her bodyguard! By Sara Belcher Feb. 13 2024, Published 4:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Supermodel and Halloween costume expert Heidi Klum rose to fame as a former cover star for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and her roles in Germany's Next Topmodel and Project Runway. Since beginning her modeling career, Heidi has also made various guest appearances in films and television and is the recipient of six Emmy nominations.

In addition to her lucrative career, Heidi has also had a lucrative love life, never shying away from sharing her current beau with the public. Here's a breakdown of her relationship history, including the various men she's dated and been married to over the years.

Ric Pipino (1997-2002)

Australian celebrity hairstylist Ric Pipino was Heidi's first husband, with the pair tying the knot in 1997. It's unclear just how long they were dating before tying the knot, but they ultimately filed for divorce in 2002.

Source: Getty Images Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore in 2003

Flavio Briatore (2003)

Former Italian Formula One manager Flavio Briatore is the father of Heidi's oldest, Leni. The pair dated briefly in 2003, with the relationship wrapping up before the end of the year. Flavio and Heidi split before Leni was born, and when she was just five years old Heidi's next husband, Seal, legally adopted Leni.

Seal (2003-2012)

British musician Seal was Heidi's second husband. The pair were first spotted not long after her split from Flavio, and Seal popped the question in December 2004. Together, the pair had three boys: Henry, Johan, and Lou. Heidi and Seal announced their decision to separate in a 2012 statement, revealing that their seven-year marriage had come to an end.

Source: Getty Images Seal and Heidi Klum at the 2007 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

“While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate," the statement read. “We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart. This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition."

Martin Kirsten (2012-2014)

Not long after it was official that Seal and Heidi were over, she was then spotted out and about with none other than Martin Kirsten, her bodyguard. At the time, the relationship was big news, with many sources close to the model weighing in on why the relationship worked out.

Source: Getty Images Martin Kristen and Heidi Klum

Heidi first addressed her relationship with the bodyguard in an interview with Katie Couric on her talk show, saying “[Martin]’s a great man and recently we just got to know each other from a completely different side... He’s been with our family for the last four years. He’s cared for our four children and helped us tremendously. I trust him with my children’s life.” Their relationship unfolded as Heidi was settling her divorce from Seal, which wasn't finalized until 2014.

Vito Schnabel (2014-2017)

Following her split from her bodyguard, Heidi was then spotted with American art dealer Vito Schnabel. The pair dated for three years, attending the Academy Wards afterparty together and vacationing in Paris in 2014. She then hard-launched the relationship on Instagram in 2015, calling him "my V" in her birthday post to him. The pair split in September 2017 after rumors of Vito seeing another woman began to circulate in June.

Source: Getty Images Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Tom Kaulitz (2018-present)

Heidi and Tom Kaulitz were first spotted together at a Lorraine Schwartz launch party in March 2018, sparking romance rumors. Their initial courting didn't last long before Tom popped the question, proposing to Heidi in December of that same year. The pair wed in 2019 and have been together ever since, with Tom helping Heidi as she manages four children, all of whom she shares with her exes.