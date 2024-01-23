Home > Television > Reality TV > America's Got Talent 'America’s Got Talent' Fan Favorite Darci Lynne Farmer Is Back For 'Fantasy League' Darci Lynne Farmer first appeared on 'America's Got Talent' when she was just a kid, but now she's back, and she's ready to wow the judges again. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 23 2024, Published 7:28 a.m. ET Source: NBC

There are some America's Got Talent acts that you just don't forget. Whether that's because their performance is so wild you can't scrape it from your memory, or their talent is just too good to ignore, there are plenty memorable and infamous contestants from over the years. In the Jan. 22 episode of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, that's Darci Lynne Farmer.

If you've watched AGT for years, then you might remember Darci Lynne from way back in Season 12 when she was just 12 years old herself. Now that she's grown up, however, she's back to show off her new act and prove that she still has what it takes to succeed as a ventriloquist, all these years later.

Darci Lynne Farmer won 'America's Got Talent' in Season 12.

AGT: Fantasy League is all about returning acts. And, even though Darci Lynne was given her shot years ago and she even walked away from Season 12 as a winner, she agreed to be part of the AGT universe again, if only to show off how much her act has grown with her. When she returned to AGT, she was 19, and, as to be expected, her on-stage act is a bit different now.

Darci Lynne explained to Parade that, although her puppets did grow up with her as she matured, it isn't "in a crude way." And she was eager for viewers and fans to get a closer look at the way her performance has evolved.

What is Darci Lynne's net worth outside of 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'?

After Darci Lynne won the twelfth season of AGT, she went on to star in an NBC special and she even went on tour. In the seven years since she got her big break, Darci Lynne continued to work on her craft and she remained one of the more memorable AGT contestants of the series.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Darci Lynne's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This is due to her career as a ventriloquist, yes, but also her various television and movie appearances from over the years too.