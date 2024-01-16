Dancer Michael Stein Was Honored Posthumously in an Episode of 'America's Got Talent: Fantasy League'

TV shows like America's Got Talent are typically a celebration of the greatest and most bizarre feats ever accomplished by humans. Since the reality series first premiered in 2006, the show has seen plenty of fan favorites and wacky characters strut their stuff on stage in front of live audiences and viewers around the world. Now, those very same favorites are gracing the AGT stage once again in America's Got Talent: Fantasy League, which premiered in January 2024.

This spinoff combines previous season winners, finalists, and fan favorites in one season as they showcase their talents once more for the chance at winning the newly coveted Fantasy League title. But while the series continues putting some of the coolest-looking talents on display, the Jan. 15, 2024 episode also took the time to pay tribute to one Michael Stein. While you may not have seen his face on the show, the decorated dancer was a valued member of the AGT team before his untimely passing.

Michael Stein and Britney Spears

Meet 'America's Got Talent's' Michael Stein, the backup dancer for the greats.

Michael Stein was a prominent dancer for several notable music artists. He was best known as a long-term dancer for Britney Spears, having worked with her as recently as 2018's Piece of Me tour. He also worked for other musicians like Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Lopez, Dove Cameron, and Little Mix. As for America's Got Talent, he worked behind the scenes as a producer who reviewed auditions for the show. He also worked on similar shows like American Idol and Glee in a similar capacity.

His passing was formally announced on Jan. 10, 2024, which would have been Michael's 33rd birthday. He officially passed away on Dec. 23, 2023. In an Instagram post written by his partner, Kaylie Yee, she wrote, "He was my best friend, the Wall-E to my Eve, and was always the first person to give me that extra push of courage and confidence in myself when I needed it."

She continued, "I promise to never give up, to keep fighting for the dream and to keep living for the best moments in life." The Jan. 15 episode of AGT: Fantasy League even ended with a small tribute to Michael at the end.

What was Michael Stein's cause of death?