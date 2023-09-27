Home > Television > Reality TV > America's Got Talent ‘America's Got Talent’ Will Crown a Season 18 Winner — Let's Meet the Finalists 'America's Got Talent' is at the end of Season 18. Eleven finalists made it to the finale but there can only be one winner. Who will it be? By Allison Hunt Sep. 27 2023, Published 8:09 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Season 18 of America's Got Talent is already at the end with a two-night finale! This season has brought us some amazing singers, dancers, magicians, and everything in between. We truly don't know how we're going to choose a winner.

And winning America's Got Talent is a pretty big deal. Not only does the winner get their own Las Vegas residency, but also $1 million. So, who will be ‘Americas Got Talent’ Season 18 winner? Let's meet the finalists and don't forget to vote.

Who will be the ‘Americas Got Talent’ Season 18 winner?

America's Got Talent is wrapping Season 18 up with a two-night finale. On Sept. 26, 2023, the finalists performed with America voting. On Sept. 27, 2023, the results will be announced and the winner of the $1 million will be crowned. Without further ado, here are the finalists who performed on the Sept. 26 episode.

Adrian Stoica and Hurricane

Adrian Stoica and his dog, Hurricane, are the Italian stallions that warmed America's hearts with not only their tricks, but their stories that they create on stage. They performed first with an old Hollywood themed act to Elvis's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." Not only was Hurricane doing tricks, but he was acting and doing bits with Adrian the entire time. Judge Simon Cowell said that Hurricane was a "star."

Mzansi Youth Choir

The first ever audience gold buzzer went to the Mzansi Youth Choir. The choir hails from Soweto, South Africa and absolutely warmed our hearts with their singing and dancing ala Glee or Pitch Perfect. During the performance finale, the Mzani Youth Choir sang and danced to BTS and Coldplay's "My Universe." Judge Heidi Klum talked about how much "joy" they bring.

Avantgardey

Avantgardey is a women's dance group that hails from Osaka, Japan. They were Howie's wildcard pick to go into the finale and the audience voted them back in with an instant save. Avantgardey performed a Halloween-esque routine to Abba's "Money, Money, Money." Their moves were synchronized and unique as always with a big performance element. Howie said that they were "worth the save."

Lavender Darcangelo

Lavender Darcangelo was Heidi's golden buzzer! Her voice is nothing short of magical and her being on the show is so important for representation. In the finale, Lavender sang "You Will Be Found" from the musical Dear Evan Hansen. Judge Sofía Vergara told her that "I love you. America loves you."

Chibi Unity

Chibi Unity is another dance crew from Japan. They actually received gold buzzers from all the judges and host Terry Crews with their unreal moves. They performed an angsty and emotional piece to "We are" by ONE OK ROCK. Simon told them that they were the best performance of the night so far.

82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus

The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus was a shoe-in for the finale, winning over America's hearts without singing a note as they are putting their lives on the line for our country. The choir sang "Brother" by NEEDTOBREATHE and both Heidi and Sofía told them it was their best performance to date.

Anna DeGuzman

Anna DeGuzman is the first ever female close up magician to make it to the finale and the last magician standing in the competition. During her performance, she brought Terry out to be her assistant and did a bunch of card tricks that truly were, well, magical. Howie was "very impressed," which we all known is hard to do.

Ahren Belisle

Ahren Belisle is unlike any other comics, because he is non-verbal. He uses his phone to type out jokes that are then heard audibly. Ahren brought his self-deprecating humor to the finale, once again bringing the house down. Simon told him that he was "even better" than he thought.

Putri Ariani

Putri is no stranger to the stage or this franchise, having won Indonesia's Got Talent. She is a very impressive blind singer-songwriter and won us over immediately, snagging Simon's golden buzzer. Putri played the piano and sang a heart-wrenching edition of "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" by Elton John. Heidi told her that she "couldn't have done it any better."

Ramadhani Brothers

The Ramadhani Brothers are two acrobats hailing from Tanzania. They are known for their death-defying head balancing stunts. In the finale, the brothers did head balancing while climbing up and down a ladder and even with a pole in between their heads. Sofía said that it has been such a "treat" to have them on the show.

Murmuration