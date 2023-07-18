Home > Television > Reality TV > America's Got Talent ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 18 Singers Kim and Holly Were Bonded by a Song — and a Heart Here’s how a life-saving heart transplant in 2007 brought singers Kim and Holly together and onto the 'America's Got Talent' stage 16 years later. By Haylee Thorson Jul. 18 2023, Published 1:42 p.m. ET Source: NBC

In 2007, America’s Got Talent Season 18 contestant Holly Campbell’s life changed forever when her 11-week-old son, Jake, tragically passed away. At the time, the singer and her husband lived in Horseheads, N.Y., and the couple decided to donate their son’s organs to save another family from the unthinkable tragedy of losing a child.

And over 800 miles away, in Iowa, the parents’ selfless act did just that. Shortly after Jake’s death, Kim Scadlock's 2-week-old son, Beckham, suffered from health complications and required a heart transplant as soon as possible. It seemed that receiving the life-saving procedure was unlikely — until Holly and her husband came through. Here’s how the heart transplant brought the two women together and onto the AGT stage 16 years later.

Source: Instagram/@2momsunitedby1heart 'AGT' Season 18 contestants Kim and Holly pose with host Terry Crews and Kim's son Beckham

Kim and Holly from ‘America’s Got Talent’ became connected for life through a heart transplant.

Several years after Kim’s son received Jake’s heart, Holly and Kim met in person and realized they were connected in more ways than one. According to Finger Lakes Recovery Network, the women discovered that they had each sung “For Good” from the Wicked musical to their babies during pivotal moments — “Holly as she said goodbye to Jake; and Kim after Beckham received his new heart.”

Bonded by a song and a heart, Kim and Holly became inseparable. Together, they formed a two-person singing group titled 2 Moms United by One Heart. And now, they are sharing their story with the country by entering Season 18 of America’s Got Talent.

‘AGT’ contestants Kim and Holly share stories of how organ donation changes lives.

Source: Instagram/@2momsunitedby1heart 'AGT' Season 18 contestant Kim's son Beckham attends a cardiology appointment.

On Instagram, the women behind 2 Moms United by One Heart candidly discuss how their experience with organ donation has positively shaped their lives. “Not a lot of kids get to say that they have two birthdays to celebrate, but Beckham is lucky enough to be able to celebrate a birthday for himself and a birthday for his heart,” the singers shared on May 25, 2023. “How cool is that? The only downside is that his heart is turning 16 before the rest of his body.”

One month earlier, Kim took to the joint social media account to share an update about how her son is doing after receiving Jacob’s heart as an infant. According to the singer, Beckham’s “heart is in great shape,” and he will enter the adult transplant program in three years.

“Beckham was just over 2 weeks old when he got his transplant,” Kim explained in her caption. “And the fact that he gets to have an ‘adult’ future means everything to our family.”

"Have you ever wondered where we got the handle for this Instagram page?" the singers wrote on July 14, 2023.