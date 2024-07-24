Home > Television > Reality TV > America's Got Talent Kenichi Ebina Is One 'America's Got Talent' Winner That the Judges Still Remember Well Kenichi Ebina has been a professional dancer and performer for years. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 24 2024, Updated 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Not every America's Got Talent winner that graces the stage is remembered well by the fans at home or even the judges, who work with them on a personal level at times. But when Kenichi Ebina showed up on-stage in the July 23, 2024 episode, it was like a blast from the past for the show's longtime judges. And their surprise left some fans wondering who Kenichi Ebina is on America's Got Talent.

Article continues below advertisement

Although there have been different judges on the show over the years, the judges in Season 19 — Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Terry Crews — have all been part of the show for several seasons each. They might not all be familiar with Kenichi's work, but he made an impression on many when he was originally on the show and won way back in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Kenichi Ebina on 'America's Got Talent'?

When Kenichi appeared on-stage to help one of the Season 19 groups, Airfootworks, prepare for their performance, he was immediately recognized. And that's not because he simply competed once himself. It's because, back in 2013, Kenichi performed on and won Season 8 of America's Got Talent. With a performance blend of what he calls "dance-ish," Jenichi wowed the judges week after week.

And that includes Season 19 judge Heidi Klum, who was present back in Season 8 when Kenichi first performed on the show. Kenichi is known for dancing in a way that makes it seem like he is moving his body parts, including his head, in impossible ways as he methodically moves to a beat. Hence, the "dance-ish" word he coined to describe what he does. And as a mentor of sorts to another younger generation of dancers on America's Got Talent, Kenishi is able to share his expertise.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenichi Ebina returned for 'America's Got Talent: The Champions.'

This isn't the first time Kenichi returned to America's Got Talent. The following year, Kenichi made a guest appearance as a dancer in Season 9, though he wasn't part of the cast of contestants. In 2019, he was part of the group of returning winners for America's Got Talent: The Champions. He was in Episode 4, but didn't get enough votes to proceed further.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenichi Enaba founded UniCircle Flow from 'America's Got Talent' Season 16.

Apparently, Kenichi has a never-ending relationship with the competition game show. Kenichi founded the unicycle dancer performance group UniCircle Flow, which competed in Season 16 of America's Got Talent. The troupe didn't win, but it was yet another way for Kenichi to dip his hands in America's Got Talent and try to be linked to another win.