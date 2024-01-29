Home > Entertainment Simon Cowell Likes to Wear Colored Glasses — Unpacking His Bold Fashion Choice Simon Cowell is known for many things including wearing colored glasses. The star finally admitted why he wears the accessory and fans want answers. By Alex West Jan. 29 2024, Published 8:21 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell has all eyes on him as he covers his own with a colored pair of sunglasses. The fashion choice is a highly unusual one.

The eyewear hasn't been popular since the '90s, which has fans wondering if he's still stuck in his past. If we want to get really ancient, the colored glasses trend actually dates back to the 1850s.

Why does Simon Cowell wear colored glasses?

Simon's addition of orangeish red-tinted glasses hasn't gone unnoticed. After all, he's the center of attention in his latest judging gig on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.

The star actually has a few reasons for the fashion accessories. For starters, he told The Sun as he walked the television show's red carpet: “Everything looks better. You look amazing."

Also, he pointed out that there are some health and technology benefits. "And you know what, it cuts out all the blue light on computers and iPads," he added. "I have lights in my face when I am filming so this cuts out a lot of that."

Whether or not blue light glasses truly work is up for debate, but there's some science to back it up. Of course, basic color theory tells us that an orange-like color might cancel out some blue-green.

Regardless of Simon's rationale, fans were pretty harsh about the way the glasses made him look. Already a controversial star, online fans were quick to bring Simon down with rude jabs about his appearance.

Is Simon Cowell colorblind?

The strange choice of color had fans wondering if Simon was colorblind and couldn't even see the tint. Others wonder if he was only partially colorblind and the tint may have helped elevate his color range.

However, as far as the public is aware, Simon isn't colorblind. So, it seems like the glasses aren't doing him any favors on that front, which makes his fashion choice even more odd.

Simon Cowell has opened up about his depression.

While Simon may not be colorblind, the reality television personality is suffering from a different health issue — depression. He's been open and candid about his struggles in recent years.

Simon previously admitted that, while he struggled with it for a while, COVID-19 and the world's shutdown really acted as a "catalyst." For a long time, he sort of internalized the issues, believing it to be a "character trait."

Now, Simon regrets not getting help sooner. "I wish I had done this 10 or 20 years ago...it’s like a weight has lifted off my shoulders," he told The Mirror's Men in Mind Podcast.

Dealing with it later in life felt "embarrassing" to Simon. The star did admit to going to therapy to start working on himself and dealing with his mental health struggles.

“He asked me, ‘Do you consider your best work to be the highest-rated thing you’ve ever done?'" he said. "And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘So why are you judging yourself on that?’"