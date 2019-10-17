This Is How You Can Vote for This Year's Streamy Award Winners

If you're big on watching YouTube videos, you've most likely heard that this year's Streamy Award nominees were announced on Wednesday, Oct. 16. With David Dobrik leading with a total of 11 nominations, and with Emma Chamberlain, Lilly Singh, and Lil Nas X on the list, there are so many talented creators who could potentially win awards this year. And if you want to cast your vote for the two Audience Choice categories, here's how to vote for the 2019 Streamy Awards.

Here's how to vote for your favorite creators for the Streamy Awards. Assuming that voting for the Streamys is the same this year, doing so is super easy. To cast your vote for 'Creator of the Year' last year, according to the official Streamys website, all you had to do was pick your favorite 'Creator of the Year' nominee. Per Streamy Awards, this year's nominees include: Collins Key, David Dobrik, Emma Chamberlain, Lilly Singh, Loren Gray, MrBeast, Ninja, Safiya Nygaard, Simply Nailogical, and Tana Mongeau.

So, you'll go to Twitter, and create a tweet. In the tweet, you'll use a hashtag that includes "(your favorite nominated creator's first name) for Streamys." So for example, you might include #DavidForStreamys or #EmmaForStreamys in your tweet. You might say, "I really hope David Dobrik wins! #DavidForStreamys." Yes, it's that easy. And if you don't end up voting this year, I will be tremendously disappointed in every single one of you. JK. Anyway, here's an example from last year, below.

Voting for 'Show of the Year' is basically the same. Similarly, if you would like to vote for 'Show of the Year,' you'll include the title of one of your favorite nominated YouTube shows in a hashtag. The nominees this year, according to the Streamy Awards, include: Chicken Girls, Escape the Night: Season 4, The Game Master, Good Mythical Morning, Hot Ones, The Philip DeFranco Show, REACT, Red Table Talk, Tiny Meat Gang Podcast, and The Try Guys.

So, your tweet might be: "Let's get spicy! #HotOnesForStreamys." Again, very easy, and well-worth the five seconds of effort to compose a tweet with the hashtag. Take a look at an example from last year, below.

However, definitely keep an eye out on The Streamy Awards' website for additional information, in regards to voting for those two audience categories... you know, in case any of that has changed between last year and this year. The Ninth Annual Streamy Awards 2019 ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 13. And if you aren't able to make it in-person, you'll be happy to know that you will be able to livestream it on YouTube. Phew.