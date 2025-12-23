Here's How to Watch the '60 Minutes' CECOT Segment That Lit the Internet on Fire Conditions in CECOT are disturbing, but the question of why the segment was censored has raised new concerns. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 23 2025, 4:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @justonyi

When you want something to disappear, the last thing you want to do is censor it. As President Donald Trump and his administration have learned with the Epstein files, there's no quicker way to light a fire under people than to tell them they can't see something. CBS News CEO Bari Weiss has learned the same lesson.

At the 11th hour, Weiss officially axed a segment of 60 Minutes, hosted by Sharyn Alfonsi, which covered the disturbing conditions inside El Salvador's CECOT facility, which houses detained immigrants who have been deported from the United States. But Weiss's decision to axe the segment at the last minute immediately made it the internet's most wanted video. Here's how you can watch it, even though it has been scrubbed from official channels.

Here's how to watch the CBS '60 Minutes' CECOT segment that was pulled before airing.

When Weiss axed the 60 Minutes segment, that might have been the end of it. The documentary was pulled from official channels, and it would have taken a brave whistleblower to break through the censorship of the video. Until an unexpected source leaked the documentary, that is. But as quickly as the video spread across different outlets, it was removed by CBS's legal team.

However, Weiss quickly learned the lesson that you can't hide something once it has reached the internet, and the video is still available to stream from multiple sources. Not only can you watch it on NW Progressive.org, but X (formerly Twitter) user and journalist Yashar Ali has linked to The Reset, which is still streaming the video without a paywall. Click here for that link.

The video is just under 14 minutes long, but the conditions described inside CECOT are horrifying and may run afoul of international human rights laws. Now that CBS seems eager to bury it, the speculation about why has led many to point fingers back at Trump and his administration, suggesting that they were hoping to avoid taking heat for putting human beings in these inhumane conditions.

Canada reportedly aired the axed '60 Minutes' segment "by mistake."

Luckily for those championing human rights and transparency, it was one of CBS's own affiliates that led to the video's leak. Newsweek reports that Global TV, an outlet that airs 60 Minutes in Canada, showed the segment on its app before taking it down. The video was allegedly aired "by mistake."

But the damage was already done, and the internet did what the internet does best, ripping the video and sharing it far and wide. So now, Weiss's attempt to axe the segment has ensured that nearly everyone has either seen it or is interested in seeing it.

