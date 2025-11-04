Donald Trump's Swollen Eye Became a Topic During His '60 Minutes' Interview Donald Trump's health has long been a topic of conversation online. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 4 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout his time in office, Donald Trump's health has been a subject of near constant speculation. The president, one of the oldest men to ever sit in the office, has not always been forthcoming about the state of his health, which is one of the main reasons speculation has ramped up periodically over the year since he was elected.

Article continues below advertisement

The latest round of speculation stems from Trump's right eye. During a recent appearance on 60 Minutes, some viewers noted that his eye appeared to be swollen, so much so that he couldn't open it very wide. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Donald Trump have a swollen eye?

There has been no official reporting or announcements made about Trump's eye, but some people have noticed that he appears to be having issues with it. "Did you notice how swollen Trump's right eye was during the 60 Minutes interview?" one person wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Trump's right eye is half closed during the 60 Minutes interview. His neurological condition is worsening," another person added.

A swollen eye could mean any number of things, and in a vacuum, it's hard to say for sure that it was swollen to begin with. For some, though, this is yet more evidence that Trump has a serious health problem that he has been unwilling to disclose to the public. The most common theory is that Trump had a stroke at some point during his first year in office, and it was covered up by his advisors.

Article continues below advertisement

He recently admitted to having an MRI done during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center, his second visit since taking office. That second visit is unusual because most presidents only get checked up by a doctor once every year, which would again suggest that there is something going on with the president's health that has not been disclosed to the public.

Did you notice how swollen Trump's right eye was during the 60 Minutes interview? pic.twitter.com/fQoFjWJqrY — Truth (@1foreverseeking) November 3, 2025 Source: X/@1foreverseeking

Article continues below advertisement

Is there something wrong with Donald Trump's health?

Ultimately, it's impossible to say for sure whether the president is in good health or not. At 79 years old, though, it's fair for the public to be concerned regardless, even if his eye was not as swollen as some people seem to think it was. Earlier this year, it was announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that many older people suffer from, and helped to explain the swelling people had noticed in his hands and feet.

Some, though, believe that Trump also has a mental issue of one sort or another, in part because of the way he talks and because of the facial expressions he's made. If he has a condition that's affecting his cognition, it's not one that has been shared with the public.