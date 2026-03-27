OMG! A ‘Laguna Beach’ Reunion Is Happening — How to Watch It Free "Let’s go back to the beginning." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 27 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Roku Channel

When it comes to reality TV, Laguna Beach most certainly claims its place in the top five OG reality TV shows. Reality TV first emerged as its own sort of genre in the early 1990s, but the early 2000s really saw an explosion of shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which made its debut in 2007, just a few years after Laguna Beach premiered in 2004.

Article continues below advertisement

The premise of the show was to follow eight wealthy Laguna Beach high school students, observing their love lives, friendships, and all the drama that comes with it. While the show might hit different today, considering the ages of the cast, it’s still a staple in millennial TV. And guess what? The original Laguna Beach cast is coming back together for a reunion for the first time in 20 years to discuss some pretty memorable moments. And here’s how you can watch it.

How to watch the 'Laguna Beach' reunion?

The Laguna Beach reunion airs April 10, 2026, on Roku, and it’s free to watch for anyone with the Roku app or a Roku device. Roku devices can be purchased and connected to your TV, or you can simply download the Roku app for free if you don’t already have it, to stream the reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

If you don’t want to watch on a phone, tablet, or computer, but also don’t have a Roku device hooked up to your TV, you can still download the app for free and use AirPlay on an Apple device to connect it to your television. Don’t have an Apple device? No worries, Android and Windows users can use screen mirroring, which connects your device to your TV via Wi-Fi.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the Laguna Beach reunion brings the original cast back together for the first time in 20 years, this is one you’ll probably want to display on the big screen so you don’t miss a thing (or have to squint).

Which 'Laguna Beach' cast members are coming back for the reunion show on Roku?

The Laguna Beach reunion on Roku will be hosted by actor and comedian Casey Wilson, who joked on Instagram alongside a promo photo of her with Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, “I was destined to be their third… and host The Laguna Beach Reunion on the @therokuchannel.”

Article continues below advertisement

Joining her are original Laguna Beach cast members Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Trey Phillips, Talan Torriero, Christina Schuller, Lo Bosworth, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Alex Hooser, and Morgan Olsen. According to Roku’s YouTube promo, the now-grown cast reunites “to relive moments from the show that shaped a generation.”

Article continues below advertisement

While Lo was notably absent from some of the early promo content, that appears to be because she was pregnant with her first child. She also announced on Instagram Stories on March 27, 2026, that she missed a press day for the reunion because she had recently given birth and was scheduled to have a procedure performed because, apparently, some placenta was left behind following her delivery. But rest assured, you’ll still see Bo as Roku does list her as part of the reunion cast.

Your first look at The Reunion: Laguna Beach is here!



Head back to the beach with the iconic season one cast and host @caseyrosewilson on April 10. pic.twitter.com/8H56pCFAbh — Roku (@Roku) March 10, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

During the special, the OG cast will reflect on what it was like having cameras follow them around as teenagers in high school. In the Roku promo clip, a cast member can be heard joking, “Where was my mother?”