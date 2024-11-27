Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari Exposed Scott Disick for DM'Ing Her — Inside Their Relationship History The 'Laguna Beach' alum described 'The Kardashians' star's friendly message as "classic textbook manipulation." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 27 2024, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kristincavallari/@letthelordbewithyou

When most reality TV fans met Kristin Cavallari, she was known for her bad girl ways on Laguna Beach and later The Hills. Two decades after her MTV debut, she's become an author, mother of three, businesswoman, and podcaster. Kristin is also in less drama these days, though she has no qualms about starting some if necessary. Just ask someone who will probably never reach out to her again — Scott Disick.

Article continues below advertisement

While Scott usually makes headlines for topics regarding his ex and the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin sparked extra attention on the "Lord" when she exposed him for contacting her via DM. The moment made some fans wonder about their relationship history and whether they were an item.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin Cavallari and Scott Disick's relationship history explained.

On a Tuesday, Nov. 26 episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest, Kristin stayed true to her podcast's title by discussing a message she received from Scott about wanting to catch up for the first time in 17 years. In a clip from her podcast, the Very Cavallari alum prefaced the message by describing it as "classic textbook manipulation control bulls--t." Kristin then proceeded to read Scott's alleged message.

"Hey! It’s been such a long time, it’s crazy," she claimed Scott wrote. "Kind of crazy how our lives ended up being kind of similar." “I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and talk about the things you’ve got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over," the message continued. "I really miss you, though, and wish I would have reached out earlier. I've just been busy trying to be the best dad I can be.”

Article continues below advertisement

Scott reportedly ended the message by telling Kristin he prioritized himself "a little bit again" and encouraged her to text him rather than respond to his DM to make their communication easier. She ended the message by joking it would be "funny" if Scott gave her Kris Jenner's number so she could "chat" with him.

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin and Scott's friendship began in the early 2000s, presumably the last time they spoke. At the time, he was dating Kourtney, who Kristin befriended during her relationship with her stepbrother, Brody Jenner. However, the friends fell out after the former MTV star found herself in a messy love triangle between the exes.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors swirled in 2011 that Kristin Cavallari and Scott Disick had an affair.

Kristin's shady exposure to Scott DMing received mixed messages from fans on TikTok and other social media platforms. Some appreciated the piping hot tea, while others felt she wasn't considerate of Scott's feelings. However, given her and Scott's history, Kristin likely didn't care about the latter complaints.

Kristin briefly shared on her podcast that one of the wildest rumors she read about herself early in her career was that she and Scott were having an affair. She vehemently denied the rumors and said she and Kourtney "became really good friends" then. Kristin said the rumor began after she decided to remain friends with Scott and Kourtney after their first breakup in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors about the reality stars hooking up occurred after Kristin joined Scott and his friends in Las Vegas, Nev. She claimed that the following day, she read a headline accusing them of hooking up in Vegas. Kristin said there was "zero truth" to the rumor, and a friend told her Scott planted the rumor to make Kourtney jealous. "We weren’t even being flirty or touchy. There was nothing to it,” she recalled on the podcast. “I could see if we were out at a club and we were like flirting and like just being drunk and like having fun. That wasn’t even the case.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kristin expressed similar sentiments in 2011, per Us Weekly. In an interview with Extra host Billy Bush, she said the rumor negatively impacted her relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Jay Cutler. Kristin also implied Scott and the Kardashians didn't jump to her defense to protect Kim Kardashian's image. At the time, the SKIMS founder was going through a divorce from her ex-husband, Kris Humphries.