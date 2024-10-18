Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Retired NFL Quarterback Jay Cutler's Net Worth Has Dipped Following Recent Events Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler has an estimated net worth of $30 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 18 2024, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Since retiring from the NFL in 2017, former star quarterback Jay Cutler has faced several challenges. He and his wife, reality star Kristin Cavallari, divorced in June 2022, and just two years later, in October 2024, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possessing a firearm while inebriated.

Article continues below advertisement

These two serious incidents could certainly impact his finances significantly, don’t you think? With that in mind, here’s what we found about Jay Cutler's net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Jay Cutler's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jay Cutler's net worth currently stands at an estimated $30 million. Now, that's quite a significant drop from its peak, seeing as it was halved due to his divorce from Kristin Cavallari.

Most of Jay Cutler's wealth comes from his football career. Cutler was selected 11th overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he signed a six-year contract worth $48 million, including $11 million in bonuses. In 2009, he joined the Chicago Bears, quickly securing a two-year deal valued at $30 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Cutler Former professional football player Net worth: $30 million Jay Cutler is a professional football quarterback who played in the NFL for 12 seasons. He spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears, where he remains the franchise leader in passing yards, touchdowns, attempts, and completions. Birthdate: April 29, 1983 Birthplace: Santa Claus, Ind. Mother: Sandy Cutler Father: Jack Cutler Siblings: Joy and Jenna Marriages: Kristin Cavallari (m. 2013; div. 2022) Children: Camden (b. 2012), Jaxon (b. 2014), Saylor (b. 2015)

Notably, during the 2014-2015 season, he was the highest-paid quarterback in the league, with a salary of $22.5 million. He was released in 2017 through a $2 million buyout clause. Shortly after, he announced his retirement with plans to become a commentator for Fox Sports. However, in August of that year, he signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins after they reached out to him. He retired permanently after the 2017 season.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his NFL career, he accumulated around $120 million in salary alone, and during his time with the Bears, he earned a total of $54 million.

In October 2024, Jay Cutler was arrested and charged with DUI, among other offenses.

On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, police arrested Jay Cutler in Tennessee following a minor traffic collision. He was charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care, implied consent, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by Fox17 Nashville, authorities responded to the incident in downtown Franklin, Tenn., around 5 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle reported that Cutler had rear-ended him and attempted to flee the scene, even allegedly offering $2,000 to avoid police involvement.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

When officers spoke with Cutler, they detected alcohol on his breath and noted he was "staggering, swaying, and heavy-footed while walking." He also spoke "thick-tongued, slurred, and mumbled." Cutler refused a field sobriety test and denied being involved in the crash. Police later obtained a blood sample from him at a local hospital through a blood search warrant, according to CBS News.