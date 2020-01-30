This Is Why You'll Never See Kristin Cavallari's Three Kids on Her Show

When it was announced in April of 2018 that Kristin Cavallari would be getting her own E! reality show entitled Very Cavallari , many wondered if Kristin would be the same villainous character that she was on Laguna Beach and The Hills. She was known for her cutthroat words, her straightforward attitude, and for fighting with Lauren Conrad (over and over again).

While she had previously spoken out about acting a certain way to get ratings for the show, many were unconvinced that she was different in "real" life.

On Very Cavallari, Kristin's business-minded ways, as the founder of clothing company Uncommon James, and her lighthearted relationship with ex-NFL player Jay Cutler was shown, and viewers finally got to see that there was more to her than catfights and drama stirring.