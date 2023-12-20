Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kristin Cavallari Kristin Cavallari Only Speaks to One of Her Parents — Find Out Why Kristin Cavallari doesn't speak to her dad. What happened with their relationship? Find out more below, as well as what she says about her mom. By Melissa Willets Dec. 20 2023, Published 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Reality star and clothing brand maven Kristin Cavallari is only on speaking terms with one of her parents. While the mom of three praises her mom, she is speaking out against her dad and says they are now estranged.

Kristin stopped speaking to her dad about two years ago. The issue had to do with Kristen's dad and her three kids. Find out what happened with their relationship below.

So, why does Kristin Cavallari only have a relationship with one of her parents?

Kristin seemingly has nothing but good things to say about her mom, Judith. The Uncommon James founder, who shares kids Saylor, Jaxon, and Camden with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, paid tribute to her mom on Mother's Day 2022 in a sweet Instagram post, writing in part, "I learned how to be a mom from my mama and for that I am very grateful. Don’t know what I would do without her."

With Kristin's dad Dennis, it's a different story. First, as a little background, Judith and Dennis are divorced. The star told People in 2020 about her children, "I understand what they're going through because I've been through it and I can take what I appreciated from both of my parents or the stuff that maybe didn't sit well with me and I can apply it to my kids." She added that she's "actually thankful" her parents split up.

The fact that Judith and Dennis aren't a couple perhaps made it easier when Kristin decided to cut her dad out of her life after an incident that involved her kids.

What exactly happened with Kristin's dad that led to an estrangement?

Kristin considers her dad to be a "narcissist." She talked about their non-relationship during an episode of Let's Be Honest, revealing that her dad hasn't been in her life for a few years.

Kristen said that cutting Dennis out of her life is "the best thing I've ever done." The reality star explained that he has always made her "feel like I wasn't good enough." "But then the flip side of that is, sometimes he would put me on this pedestal and talk me up. Now, as an adult looking back, 'Oh, it was when it benefitted you and made you look good,'" she detailed.

Kristin didn't explain the full story — likely to protect her kids' privacy — but she said there was something that happened involving her kids that "crossed the line." "And I was like, 'You know what? I'm f--king done,'" she went on to declare about having her dad in her life.