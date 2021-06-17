Here's How Golf Fans Can Watch the 2021 U.S. Open

Here's How Golf Fans Can Watch the 2021 U.S. OpenBy Kori Williams
Jun. 17 2021, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
The world of golf has gotten a little more interesting lately thanks to the drama between pro players Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. This could mean that people are even more excited about the upcoming U.S. Open. Fans of literally everything had to miss out on so much because of COVID-19 in 2020.
Thankfully, the U.S. Open is back and golf fans are probably at the edge of their seats, ready to watch and judge the pros. If you're one of them, here's how you can watch all the matches.
Here's how you can watch the U.S. Open.
Depending on how you want to watch the U.S. Open, you have a few different options. The sporting event is a few days long and in 2021, it begins on Thursday, June 17, and ends on Sunday, June 20. If you have cable, you can watch the event on the GOLF Channel and NBC. It also streams on Peacock.
The issue with this is that there's no one way to watch the entire U.S. Open in one place. You'll have to skip around to different platforms whether you have cable or primarily use streaming services.
Luckily, if you already have these services or have a cable subscription, you won't have to pay anything extra to watch. But you will have to keep up with the schedule to see everything. Here's the schedule below. All times are in EST.
Thursday, June 17
- 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock
- 12:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – NBC
- 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Peacock
Friday, June 18
- 9:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock
- 12:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. – NBC
- 9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. – Peacock
Saturday, June 19
- 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. – NBC
Sunday, June 20
- 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – GOLF Channel
- 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. – NBC
There will be tons of players in the 2021 U.S. Open.
In round one of the U.S. Open, there will be tee times over the course of the entire day. This means that golf fans are going to be able to see all kinds of players tee off at this year's event. According to Golf.com, the tee times start on June 17 at 9:45 a.m. and end at 5:42 p.m. And of course, there's content all day every day over the course of the weekend.
Although, that doesn't mean that players are teeing off constantly throughout the day. There are gaps at times, but dozens of players still tee off during these big blocks.
In fact, from that 9:45 a.m. start time until 10:40 a.m., there are nearly 20 players doing so, so get those snacks ready beforehand because you're not going to want to miss a single second of the broadcast.