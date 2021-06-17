Here's How Golf Fans Can Watch the 2021 U.S. Open

Depending on how you want to watch the U.S. Open, you have a few different options. The sporting event is a few days long and in 2021, it begins on Thursday, June 17, and ends on Sunday, June 20. If you have cable, you can watch the event on the GOLF Channel and NBC. It also streams on Peacock.

The issue with this is that there's no one way to watch the entire U.S. Open in one place. You'll have to skip around to different platforms whether you have cable or primarily use streaming services.

Luckily, if you already have these services or have a cable subscription, you won't have to pay anything extra to watch. But you will have to keep up with the schedule to see everything. Here's the schedule below. All times are in EST.