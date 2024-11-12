Home > Human Interest How Was Murderer Richard Allen Caught? Technically He Turned Himself In Richard Allen was caught when a volunteer noticed his name in a tip box. He put it in. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 12 2024, 6:51 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ABC News (video still)

In February 2017, Abby Williams (13) and Libby German (14) disappeared while hiking the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Ind. Their bodies were discovered the next day, about half a mile away from the Monon High Bridge over Deer Creek. Authorities later discovered a Snapchat video, posted by Libby, of a man walking behind them on the bridge. There was also an audio recording in which this man could be heard saying, "Down the hill."

A grainy photo of the person known as Bridge Man was later released to the public, along with the audio recording. Despite thousands of tips and hundreds of hours devoted to investigating the murders, the case remained unsolved until September 2022. That arrest led to the conviction of Richard Allen in November 2024. How was he caught? Here's what we know.

How was Richard Allen caught? Mistakes were made.

The main problem with receiving so many tips for a case like this is, trying to keep track of them. Immediately following the murders, a tip line had been set up. There was also a box at the local police station, where members of the public could drop in handwritten tips. At one point, Allen turned a tip in that said he was walking along the bridge that day and saw three girls. He even noted the time, which was right when German and Williams disappeared.

Five years later, a volunteer receptionist by the name of Kathy Shank was digitizing the tips when she noticed that Allen said he was on the bridge at the exact same time the two girls disappeared, per CNN. Shank let the detective working on the case know what she found. This led to police taking a closer look at Allen. They were able to determine that an unspent bullet found at the crime scene, came from a gun owned by Allen. Despite there being no DNA evidence linking Allen to the murders, he was charged.

According to The Independent, while Allen was being housed at Westville Correctional Facility he confessed to psychologist Dr. Monica Wala. She later testified that Allen had intended to sexually assault Williams and German, but got nervous when a white van drove by. That's when he forced them to go deeper into the woods where he cut both their necks.

When is Richard Allen's sentencing hearing?

Allen was convicted of "two counts of murder and two additional counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping," reported NPR. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20, 2024, and faces up to 130 years in prison. People standing outside of the courthouse cheered as the verdict was being read by Superior Court Judge Fran Gull.