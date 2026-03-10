Hugh Jackman's Politics Under Scrutiny After Actor Performs for 'Fox News' Owner Rupert Murdoch Jackman is known for his sensitive and soulful portrayals, but his politics may surprise you. By Ivy Griffith Published March 10 2026, 4:00 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

They always say, "Never meet your heroes," and there's a good reason for that. The people you think you know from a distance, and through a screen, are complex humans with feelings, thoughts, experiences, and beliefs that you can't possibly know if you admire them from afar. This is doubly true of celebrities, who play characters that resonate with people but who might live a very different life when the cameras are off.

Enter: Hugh Jackman. Beloved Broadway star, Wolverine actor, and all around charming Hollywood heavyweight, Jackman has long been considered one of the "good guys" for being a respectful and friendly star who seems to genuinely enjoy making music and film. However, his politics are under scrutiny after he shocked fans by performing at the birthday party of a staunchly right-leaning public figure. And, as it turns out, he might not be the anti-government rebel he plays on TV. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

What are Hugh Jackman's politics?

If you're a fan of Jackman, you probably already know that some of his most iconic roles were as people who bucked the system. In The Greatest Showman, he played someone who not only disdained racial and disability barriers but dreamed big about ensuring everyone could afford to attend his events. Wolverine, of course, is an anti-government rebel known for standing up for the little guy, even if he's going to be mad about doing it.

However, real-life Jackman seems to be a little more "pro institution" than his characters. While Jackman eschews discussing politics in public, his friends paint a pretty sharp picture of where his political beliefs may lie. For instance, in March 2026, Jackman came under fire for performing Greatest Showman songs and others at the 95th birthday celebration of Fox News magnate Rupert Murdoch.

And, aside from his association with Murdoch, Jackman keeps a close and friendly relationship with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner (per People), both considered right-wing political extremists. While his day job may involve hanging with the diverse and often left-leaning stars of Hollywood and Broadway, Jackman likely leans further right. However, as an Australian who has dual citizenship with the United Kingdom, Jackman's political leanings may be more complicated than "left/right."

Source: MEGA

Broadway and film fans are shaken by learning that Jackman has close ties to powerful conservative families.

Unsurprisingly, this has upset a lot of people. On Reddit, one user mused, "Nothing like cozying up to people who think all of his LGBTQ Broadway colleagues shouldn’t have rights."

Other users discussed his 2023 divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, whom he was married to for 27 years (via Fox News). Some suggested that he took a "hard right turn" after his divorce, while others pointed out that his relationship with Murdoch, Ivanka, and Kushner is nothing new.

