Hugh Jackman’s Ex-Wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, Addressed the “Breakdown” of Their Marriage "My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 30 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor Hugh Jackman is known for his film and stage roles, his role as an estranged husband became more interesting. In 2023, Hugh and his wife at the time, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage and two children. The news came after the Wolverine star's connection to his Music Man co-star, Sutton Foster, was rumored to be more than just an on-stage romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Deborra ultimately filed for divorce in May 2025. Soon after filing, she addressed the divorce publicly for the first time. Here's the scoop.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, opened up about the "betrayal" she experienced in their marriage.

In a rare statement shared with The Daily Mail, Deborra seemingly broke her silence on her and Hugh's divorce, which reportedly happened due Hugh and Sutton's alleged affair. While she didn't mention her ex-husband or his girlfriend, she offered support to anyone who experienced "betrayal" by someone close to them. "My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” Deborra said. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep."

She also mentioned leaning into her faith during the "breakdown" of her and Hugh's long-term marriage. "I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us," Deborra said. "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage. I have gained much knowledge and wisdom through this experience. Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Deborra said elsewhere that "returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom," which helped her navigate the "hurt" that came from her marriage falling apart. She also shared that her experience taught her “that none of this is personal."

Article continues below advertisement

“We are all on our individual journeys, and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random," Deborra added. "We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves…I remain grateful."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Hugh Jackman seemingly responded to his ex-wife's statement with a shady Instagram video.

Hugh didn't respond to Deborra's remarks with a statement of his own. However, according to The Independent, he cleverly "swiped" his ex in a video posted on his Instagram the same day the statement came out. In the video, he performed a dance routine on stage to N'SYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye." "FINALLY," Hugh captioned the video.