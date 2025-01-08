Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's Relationship Timeline Is Haunted by Affair Rumors Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's relationship timeline is quite messy... By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 8 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The latest Hollywood power couple to take social media by storm is Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The pair, who have been linked since performing together on Broadway in The Music Man, appear to have confirmed their romance in January 2025 after being seen walking hand-in-hand.

The actors have got a bit of history between them, so here's everything you need to know about Hugh and Sutton's relationship timeline!

Source: Mega

March 2019 — Hugh and Sutton are cast in 'The Music Man.'

In March 2019, Hugh and Sutton were cast as the leads in the The Music Man revival.

November 2021 — Rehearsals for 'The Music Man' kick off.

Two years after their casting announcement, rehearsals for The Music Man finally began!

Source: Mega

December 2021 — 'The Music Man' starts previews.

The pair took the stage together for the first time when The Music Man entered previews.

February 2022 — 'The Music Man' officially opens.

Sutton and Hugh made a stylish appearance on the red carpet together for The Music Man's opening night, looking incredibly close. Sutton placed her hand on Hugh’s chest, while his hand rested gently on her lower waist.

March 2022 — Hugh and the audience sing "Happy Birthday" to Sutton.

Hugh surprised Sutton during their curtain call by having the audience sing "Happy Birthday" to her. Sutton later took to Instagram and addressed the sweet gesture, writing, "Hugh Jackman is an evil, horrible, WONDERFUL human. He had the entire audience sing to me last night."

June 2022 — Hugh and Sutton perform at the Tony Awards.

Hugh and Sutton attended the 75th Tony Awards, where they performed a number from The Music Man. The show was nominated for Best Revival, with both Hugh and Sutton up for Best Actor and Actress.

January 2023 — 'The Music Man' comes to an end.

After over a year on Broadway, the revival of The Music Man wrapped up its run.

September 2023 — Hugh and his wife, Deb, announce their split.

On Sept. 15, 2023, Hugh Jackman and his wife, Australian actress and author Deborra-Lee Furness, revealed they had separated after 27 years of marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," the couple said in a joint statement to People.

Source: Mega

December 2023 — Reports suggest that Hugh and Sutton had an affair.

On Dec. 13, 2023, In Touch published a report claiming Hugh had already moved on with Sutton, who was still married at the time. A source suggested sparks were flying between the two while starring in The Music Man. "Their romance is an open secret on Broadway," the source revealed. Another insider added that Hugh was "besotted with Sutton from the moment he met her. He followed her around like a puppy!"

The feelings were reportedly mutual, with Sutton described as "absolutely giddy" around Hugh. She is said to have told others that meeting him was "the greatest thing that came out of the whole experience" of working on The Music Man.

Oct. 22, 2024 — Sutton files for divorce from her husband.

Just over a year after Hugh announced his separation, Sutton filed for divorce from her second husband, Ted Griffin, days before their 10th wedding anniversary.

Oct. 26, 2024 — Reports claim Sutton was the reason for Hugh's divorce.

On Oct. 26, 2024, gossip blogger Tasha Lustig posted a video on Instagram alleging that Sutton played a role in Hugh's split from his wife, Deb. Tasha claimed Hugh "blindsided" Deb by "running off with the mistress." She also alleged that he and Sutton were planning a public "soft launch" of their romance.

The post quickly gained traction, including a "like" from Deb's private account. Deb's close friend, British media personality Amanda de Cadenet, commented, writing, "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"

November 2024 — Hugh and Sutton are officially dating.

Just one month after news of Sutton’s split from her husband of nearly 10 years, multiple outlets reported that she and Hugh were dating. A source told Us Weekly the couple was "happier than ever," adding that they had chosen to keep their relationship out of the public eye to allow their "joyful" romance to "grow naturally."

Jan. 4, 2025 — Hugh attends Sutton's performance in 'Once Upon a Mattress.'

To ring in the new year, it seems Hugh and Sutton are finally ready to go public with their romance! Earlier in the month, the Logan star was spotted at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, supporting his new girlfriend during the final week of her West Coast run in Once Upon a Mattress.

from here on out january 6th will be remembered as the day hugh jackman and sutton foster confirmed their relationship — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) January 7, 2025

Jan. 6, 2025 — Hugh and Sutton are seen holding hands.