Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife's Friend Said His and Sutton Foster's Affair Rumors Are "On Point" The 'Wolverine' star and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, separated in September 2023. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 13 2024, 12:50 p.m. ET

The Broadway streets have become louder than usual thanks to actors Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman. Since 2020, the stage and screen stars have sparked rumors that they're involved in an extramarital affair, with many people labeling her as his mistress. There is an ongoing rumor that Sutton and Hugh embarked on a romantic relationship while working together on The Music Man. At the time, they were married to Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin, respectively.

In 2023, Hugh filed for divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra. Sutton has also filed for divorce from Ted, whom she was married to for a decade. Since the actors have moved forward with ending their marriages, rumors have swirled that they're ready to step into the sun and sing their love story to the world. However, Hugh's soon-to-be ex-wife and her friend seemingly confirmed their alleged affair ruined his marriage.

Hugh Jackman's ex-wife seemingly confirmed he and Sutton Foster had an affair.

Social media has been abuzz with rumors about Hugh and Sutton's alleged affair for months. Deborra confirmed that there may be some truth to the ongoing rumors. On Oct. 26, Deborra liked a video from TikTok gossip blogger Tasha Lustig shared that Hugh and Sutton had begun soft launching their relationship after she officially filed for divorce. The blogger also claimed Deborra was "blindsided" by Hugh leaving her and "running off with the mistress."

According to Us Weekly, Deborra liked Tasha's TikTok from her private account. The outlet also shared that one of Hugh's ex-wife's friends, photographer and British media personality Amanda de Cadenet, confirmed the video was true and encouraged her friend underneath Tasha's Instagram reel of the same video. "You are on point with this one," Amanda wrote. "My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

Amanda's comment coincides with what a source said about the rumored affair in a September issue of Us Weekly. The source shared with the outlet that the affair was a horribly kept secret in the Broadway world and that the actors are reportedly "really happy now" that they can be together.

"Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” the source shared. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

Sutton and Hugh have yet to confirm there's any truth to their affair rumors.

As the rumor mill continues to churn over the details of Sutton and Hugh's relationship, the actors have remained mum about the affair allegations despite reportedly being ready to soft launch the relationship soon. However, they may hold off on the launch a little longer after their latest allegations.

@tiktokwontorek Broadway needed stars like Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and comfort food shows like THE MUSIC MAN to bounce back after the shutdown. I salute these two charming triple threats as their year-long run in River City ends today and share this fun throwback from my opening night coverage for @thebroadwayshowtv. #broadway #musicals #musicaltheater #musicalcomedy #hughjackman #suttonfoster #themusicman #chemistry ♬ original sound - PaulWontorek