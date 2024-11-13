Distractify
Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife's Friend Said His and Sutton Foster's Affair Rumors Are "On Point"

The 'Wolverine' star and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, separated in September 2023.

(l-r): Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman at a premiere
The Broadway streets have become louder than usual thanks to actors Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman. Since 2020, the stage and screen stars have sparked rumors that they're involved in an extramarital affair, with many people labeling her as his mistress.

There is an ongoing rumor that Sutton and Hugh embarked on a romantic relationship while working together on The Music Man. At the time, they were married to Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin, respectively.

In 2023, Hugh filed for divorce from his wife of 27 years, Deborra. Sutton has also filed for divorce from Ted, whom she was married to for a decade.

Since the actors have moved forward with ending their marriages, rumors have swirled that they're ready to step into the sun and sing their love story to the world. However, Hugh's soon-to-be ex-wife and her friend seemingly confirmed their alleged affair ruined his marriage.

(l-r): Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman attending a red carpet event
Hugh Jackman's ex-wife seemingly confirmed he and Sutton Foster had an affair.

Social media has been abuzz with rumors about Hugh and Sutton's alleged affair for months. Deborra confirmed that there may be some truth to the ongoing rumors.

On Oct. 26, Deborra liked a video from TikTok gossip blogger Tasha Lustig shared that Hugh and Sutton had begun soft launching their relationship after she officially filed for divorce. The blogger also claimed Deborra was "blindsided" by Hugh leaving her and "running off with the mistress."

According to Us Weekly, Deborra liked Tasha's TikTok from her private account. The outlet also shared that one of Hugh's ex-wife's friends, photographer and British media personality Amanda de Cadenet, confirmed the video was true and encouraged her friend underneath Tasha's Instagram reel of the same video.

"You are on point with this one," Amanda wrote. "My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!”

Amanda de Cadenet's Instagram comment
Amanda's comment coincides with what a source said about the rumored affair in a September issue of Us Weekly. The source shared with the outlet that the affair was a horribly kept secret in the Broadway world and that the actors are reportedly "really happy now" that they can be together.

"Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced,” the source shared. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

(l-r): Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman at the Drama League Awards
Source: MEGA

Sutton and Hugh have yet to confirm there's any truth to their affair rumors.

As the rumor mill continues to churn over the details of Sutton and Hugh's relationship, the actors have remained mum about the affair allegations despite reportedly being ready to soft launch the relationship soon. However, they may hold off on the launch a little longer after their latest allegations.

Sutton and Hugh met when they were cast as Harrold Hill and Marian Paroo for the revival of The Music Man in February 2022. Before they met, the Wolverine actor unapologetically shared how infatuated he was by the Younger actor's career. Over time, Sutton began referring to Hugh as one of her "best friends" and told Vogue in 2022 that they had become so close that their families spent Memorial Day together that year.

