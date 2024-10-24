Now Divorcing, Sutton Foster Once Charmed Fans By Saying "Yes" to the Dress

Ten years ago, Broadway star Sutton Foster was planning a wedding with Ted Griffin. The duo were happy together, and Sutton was on the hunt for a wedding dress.

The stage actor appeared on Say Yes to the Dress, charming fans with her sweet personality and playful friend group. Now, she and Ted are divorcing and those idyllic moments before the wedding are ancient history. But before the papers are finalized, we're taking a look back at Sutton's sweet appearance on the TLC wedding show.

Source: MEGA Ted Griffin and Sutton Foster pose together pre-divorce

Sutton Foster once charmed on 'Say Yes to the Dress."

In a 2014 episode of Say Yes to the Dress, Sutton brought her people to find the perfect wedding gown. She invited her two best girlfriends, Meghan and Stephanie, her best guy friend Julian, and her dad along to help her make the choice.

The down-to-earth actor said that she didn't want a dress that was too frilly, too silky, too much of anything really. The goal for Sutton was an understated dress and she was shopping on an unlimited budget. Julian, on the other hand, wanted her to go for theatrical and dramatic dresses, and his sullen pouts throughout the episode were a funny contrast to Sutton's joy at the increasingly classic gowns.

In the end, Sutton chose a simple white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and a clean-lined folded tiered skirt. Her friends joked that it looked like a napkin, but after removing an overly frilly flower and adding a sparkling wide belt, Sutton was smitten and her friends knew she had found the one.

Divorce and dating rumors are filling Sutton's headlines these days.

Unfortunately for Sutton, she found the perfect dress for the perfect wedding in a marriage that has now come to an end. After 10 years together, Sutton filed for divorce from her husband Ted, amid rumors that have placed her in the arms of a fellow Broadway actor and Hollywood mega-star.

That star, of course, is none other than the star Deadpool and Wolverine and The Greatest Showman, and Broadway legend Hugh Jackman. With a portfolio a mile long, Hugh is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors and was briefly once the hottest bachelor around. No more, apparently.

Rumors have linked Sutton and Hugh together for months or years, depending on who you ask. Hugh filed for divorce from his wife in September 2023, giving fans a jolt of hope in wooing the Hollywood titan. But the fact that Sutton is now divorcing as well suggests that rumors of the duo's love affair may be more than rumors.

Source: MEGA Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman pose for photos at the Drama League Awards