Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Sutton Foster Dating After Divorce — Is Hugh Jackman the New Man in Her Life? "They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge," an inside source claimed. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 24 2024, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Sutton Foster is making waves in the rumor mill after filing for divorce and igniting fresh speculation about her love life. Turns out, filing to end her 10-year marriage to Ted Griffin has added fuel to current romance rumors surrounding her. More specifically, many wonder if Sutton has found comfort in the arms of her Music Man co-star, Hugh Jackman. Is Sutton Foster dating fresh from divorce or is this just a little Hollywood gossip?

Sutton and Hugh’s undeniable chemistry on stage has fueled countless romance rumors. With both recently stepping away from long-term marriages, many wonder if the timing could finally be right for this celebrity couple. Let’s dive into the details and see if there is romance brewing between Hugh and Sutton.

Is Sutton Foster dating Hugh Jackman days after filing for divorce?

With Sutton and Hugh both newly single amid divorce, rumors they might be more than friends have spun out of control. It was just a few days ago that Sutton officially filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, confirmed by Page Six. Hugh, on the other hand, ended his marriage of 27 years in September 2023. Per People Magazine, Hugh’s divorce "was not a snap decision."

The pair first grew close while starring together in The Music Man from 2021 to 2023, where their on-stage chemistry first sparked rumors. Now that they’re both available, fans wonder if their connection has turned romantic.

Sutton and Hugh Jackman share shockingly similar backgrouns.

Per The Daily Mail, a large portion of the reason why this relationship just makes sense is how similar their backgrounds are. They have much more in common than their love for Broadway and performing on a stage. Hugh and Sutton are both Tony Award-winning stars. Both have charities they are passionate about. They share similar temperaments and down-to-earth personalities. Furthermore, they even both adopted children.

Inside sources claim this rumored relationship is more than a fling.

According to Page Six, multiple sources have confirmed Hugh and Sutton are a couple. They are reportedly in love and together for the long haul. "They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together," the inside source claimed. The same sources claim Hugh and Sutton are making an effort to hide their relationship from the public eye. The relationship, however, is reportedly common knowledge among family and friends.

As Sutton and Hugh's rumored relationship continues to dominate headlines, fans are left wondering if they will ever address the rumors. Freshly divorced, the timing has only intensified speculation about this relationship. Whether they’re taking things slow or keeping their romance private, there is no denying the chemistry between them.