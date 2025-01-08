Hugh Jackman’s 2015 “To Cheat or Not to Cheat” Tweet Resurfaces Amid Sutton Foster Rumors Hugh and Sutton have been spotted out together more since rumors of them having an affair sparked in late 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 8 2025, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Hollywood loves scandals, and Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's alleged affair is the gift that keeps giving. Since 2023, rumors have swirled that the actors were having an affair, which began when they were co-stars in The Music Man. The rumors were further ignited when they were spotted hanging out together after they both filed for divorce from their respective partners, Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin.

While Hugh and Sutton have yet to confirm whether they're an item, to many of their fans, the writing is on the wall. Soon, many who followed their possible romance were looking for any inkling that an affair was brewing. In January 2025, a former post of Hugh's from before Twitter became X seemed to be a 10-year foreshadowing of his rumored situation.



An X post of Hugh Jackman asking "To cheat or not to cheat" goes viral amid Sutton Foster affair rumors.

On Jan. 7, 2025, an X (formerly Twitter) user reposted one of Hugh's tweets from 2015 (which is evident based on his filter choice). In the post, the Wolverine star was on the phone and smiling at a plate of cookies in what appeared to be a coffee shop. Hugh then captioned the photo of him being entranced by the dessert with a Shakespearean question to his fans.

"To cheat or not to cheat - that is the question!?" he wrote.

unfortunately this just became the funniest tweet in history https://t.co/p5dhIbx50H — lee (@hcwletts) January 7, 2025

The X user who posted Hugh's 2015 tweet about "cheating" on his diet only added that the post had unfortunately become "the funniest tweet in history" due to what fans have already suspected about his and Sutton's relationship. Several users agreed and expressed as much in the post's comments section. "This aged like milk," one user said.

"He really said foreshadowing without even knowing it," another realized. "Man accidentally created a prophecy," shared a third user.



Hugh Jackman is getting much more comfortable showing off his and Sutton Foster's relationship.

Hugh couldn't have known the amount of weight his 2015 tweet about cheating would carry in 2025. However, based on how he's been reacting to the rumors that he and Sutton had an affair since the news became public, it's safe to say Hugh isn't bothered by too many people's opinions of him.

In September 2023, Hugh filed for divorce from Deborra, his wife of 27 years and the mother of two of his adopted children. Soon after, Sutton filed for divorce from Ted after nearly 10 years of marriage and one child.

HUGH JACKMAN SUTTON FOSTER HARD LAUNCH THIS IS LIKE FIFTY NINE ELEVENS pic.twitter.com/6QgtARjPq2 — cobra (@kittypoolverine) January 7, 2025

Since ending their marriages, the actors are seemingly not worried about the public's perception. In January 2025, Hugh and Sutton stepped out together for a dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif. In photos obtained by People, their chemistry was palpable as they beamed at each other while walking hand-in-hand on the street. Hugh also attended the opening of Sutton's Broadway revival and LA run for Once Upon A Mattress.

The pair's willingness to share more of their budding romance with the world coincides with what a source told Page Six about the couple in October 2024. The insider dished that Sutton and Hugh were eager to go public with their relationship but were enjoying being "inseparable" in public in the meantime.