Air Force Academy Football Player Hunter Brown Has Died at 21 By Anna Garrison Jan. 11 2023, Updated 10:36 a.m. ET

The Air Force Academy has announced that Cadet Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman for the Air Force Falcons football team, has died at 21. Hunter reportedly suffered from a "medical emergency" leaving his dorm on the way to class on Jan. 9, 2023.

News of Hunter's unexpected death quickly spread, and his friends, classmates, and family are devastated. The news of Hunter's death also arrives on the heels of another football player, Damar Hamlin, suffering a medical emergency on the football field. What was Hunter's cause of death? Here's everything we know so far.

What was Hunter Brown's cause of death?

An Air Force Academy press release on Jan. 10, 2023, informed the public of the situation: "Brown experienced a medical emergency while leaving his dormitory for class on Monday morning. Academy first responders were immediately called and attempted life saving measures which were ultimately unsuccessful."

Currently, Hunter's cause of death is not known to the public. According to the press release, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death, which is standard protocol for military and/or on-base deaths.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in the press release. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Troy Calhoun, the head football coach for the Air Force Academy, also released his own statement in Hunter's honor: "Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate." Troy added, "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."