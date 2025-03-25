Here's What Happened With That Fatal Hunter Myers Harness Accident Hunter started competing at 16 and clocked nearly 20,000 races over his career. By Ivy Griffith Published March 25 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: GoFundMe

The world of harness racing may be considered a niche one, but it's filled with people who are passionate about the sport and the horses they love. Hunter Myers was a rising star in the industry, racing to victory on his sulky and showing that the industry is far from flagging.

Tragically, Hunter lost his life on March 20, 2025, after a racing accident turned fatal. Here's what we know about the young star's last race, and what fans and loved ones have had to say about him in the wake of the tragedy.

Here's what happened with Hunter Myers's fatal harness accident.

To give some context, harness racing is where a driver sits on a small racing cart behind a horse, and they race much like thoroughbreds do at the Kentucky Derby. The major difference is that they use a cart called a "sulky." The driver controls the horse with long reins and sits in a semi-reclining position with their feet ahead of them. On March 19, 2025, 27-year-old Hunter Myers was participating in a race at the Meadows in Washington when things went tragically wrong.

According to WPXI, a horse ahead of Hunter and his horse lost its stride, ultimately causing Hunter to be tossed under the hooves and carts of the horses and drivers behind him. They were unable to stop in time, and Hunter was fatally injured. Six horses were involved in the tragic accident, rocking the driving industry to its core.

Cara Sapida of WPXI reports that the Meadows Standardbred Owner's Association says Hunter has been racing since he was 16 years old and had competed in nearly 20,000 races throughout his lifetime. The 27-year-old driver was also a new dad, sharing son Hayden with his partner, Chloe Fisher.

Hunter donated his organs and was recognized with an Honor Walk.

On March 20, 2025, Hunter donated his organs and was recognized with an Honor Walk. The heartbreaking tradition involves loved ones and medical professionals walking the donor down the hallway to where the organs will be retrieved and passed on to save the lives of several people. Traditionally, hospital workers and visitors line the hallway to honor the donor's final ride.

On TikTok, @chrisgoodenvisuals posted Hunter's Honor Walk with the caption, "Out of respect for the Myers family, and especially Chloe and Hayden, I’ve been asked to share the video from today’s honor walk for Hunter. 💚🤍💚 Though we lost him far too soon, Hunter’s heart was always full of giving, and even now, he continues to save lives through organ donation, bringing hope to those in need. His legacy lives on in the lives he’s touched. We love you, Hunter. Your selflessness and strength will never be forgotten."

Fans filled the comments with their well-wishes, with one writing, "Chloe and Hayden, our harness racing family surrounds you with our love! Hunter, you will be greatly missed!" Another wrote, "Oh Hunter I love you and I’ll miss you, cousin." One user wrote, "This is heartbreaking and deepest sympathies sent to everyone. The entire harness racing community all over the world is with you all. RIP Hunter."

On Facebook, Hunter's partner Chloe shared the Honor Walk video, captioning her post, "I never thought at 24 I would be taking myself and my son back to say goodbye to our whole world, the love of my life, his daddy, and just our rock. But I stood by your side just like you would for me. We loved each other since the day we met when we were just young kids. It's not fair and I'll never understand why you got taken from us so early."