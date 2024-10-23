Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok X User Claims Husband Who Danced in Wife's Delivery Room "Disavowed Dance" After Conversion Therapy "Crazy seeing someone I used to do ballet with who was [very] outwardly gay and proud to then go through conversion therapy and ... quit ballet." By Ivy Griffith Updated Oct. 23 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @jezlynbearden

It seems like nothing these days can ever go viral without being quickly tainted by someone's accusations of impropriety. A video of a singing parrot goes viral, and people quickly reveal that the bird was punished to produce the behavior. A woman tells the story of how she and her boyfriend fell madly in love, and a jilted wife reveals that he was married when he struck up a relationship with the new woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Viral stories often follow the patterns of celebrities, wherein it seems that no one who becomes famous is without some darker side. And such is the case with a TikTok video that went viral showing a sweet moment where a husband did an Interpretive dance in his wife's delivery room to keep her distracted during labor. Yet as with all things on the internet, it wasn't long before someone arrived to paint a shadow over the story. Here's what we know.

Source: Instagram / @jezlynbearden Viral sensations Jezlyn and Grayson Bearden pose before they prepare to welcome a new baby.

Article continues below advertisement

Husband brings interpretive dance to wife's delivery room to distract her from labor.

The video is simple and appears to show a sweet moment between husband and wife. As Jezlyn Bearden labored in the hospital with their fourth child, her husband Grayson Bearden looked for ways to distract her from labor. He dug deep in his own past hobbies and brought his dance moves out to play.

In a video she captioned, "He delivered so I can deliver," Jezlyn shared how Grayson used interpretive dance to keep her mind off of contractions. It was picked up as the internet's newest favorite thing, and comments flooded with people making jokes and appreciating the moment. Party City even showed up to praise Grayson's lofty dance moves, and Pinterest suggested he should add "contraction distraction" to his professional portfolio.

Article continues below advertisement

But the sweet moment didn't remain untainted for long, because over on X someone who claims to be from Grayson's past was spilling the alleged tea.

Article continues below advertisement

X user claims he disavowed dance after going through conversion therapy.

According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @babierina, who goes by Katarina, they knew Grayson in the past. In a post on the social media platform, Katarina shared the video of Grayson's dance and wrote, "Crazy seeing someone I used to do ballet with who was [very] outwardly gay and proud to then go through conversion therapy and become a bible thumper straight man who quit ballet bc it didn't align with his ‘new life’ but is now dancing in the labor and delivery ward for his wife … huh."

Katarina later went on to clarify that they weren't "outing" him, he has been open about his struggle with homosexuality in the past. Conversion therapy is a controversial and oft-banned practice where kids who identify as gay are flooded with religious doctrine and often punishments to discourage them from living a "gay lifestyle."

Article continues below advertisement

On his own social media, Grayson talks readily about having overcome "sin" and addiction in the past, and how religion brought him back together with his wife and "healed" his life. Although Katarina didn't have proof of their past association, the X user was quick to share a screenshot from Grayson's own social media where he referenced overcoming "the practice" of homosexuality, which is a common conversion therapy phrase.

crazy seeing someone i used to do ballet with who was v outwardly gay and proud to then go through conversion therapy and become a bible thumper straight man who quit ballet bc it didnt align w his ‘new life’ but is now dancing in the labor and delivery ward for his wife… huh… https://t.co/eDWtYQvYUa — katarina ♡ 🍉 (@babierina) October 22, 2024 Source: X / @babierina

Article continues below advertisement

Although Grayson's past doesn't take away from the moment shared between himself and his wife, the fact that he seems so happy dancing is proof that it was once important to him.

In the comments of her own video, Jezlyn mentions that Grayson was once "pre-professional" in ballet. If he truly walked away from dance because it didn't jive with his "new lifestyle," it adds a layer of sadness to the video. After all, someone with that perfect of a point still has at least some love for dance.