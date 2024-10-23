Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “That Receptionist Needs a New Job” — Frustrated Mom Goes off on Pediatrician’s Office "This would send me into ORBIT." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 23 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @rachonlife

Rachel (@rachonlife) didn’t hold back in her latest TikTok video, which has already hit a staggering 2.6 million views. Known for her day-in-the-life takes on motherhood and marriage, Rachel opened up about a rough morning juggling two toddlers and an extremely frustrating encounter at the pediatrician’s office. Her emotional video hit home with parents everywhere, striking a balance between humor, humanity, and raw honesty.

Article continues below advertisement

"PSA for the public: If you see a mom with small kids who’s frazzled, maybe just be kind. Maybe give an ounce more effort to be gentle,” Rachel recounted the chaos from her kitchen, painting a picture all too familiar to parents everywhere. With her 3-year-old and 16-month-old in tow — and a massive diaper bag on her shoulder — she rushed to make what she thought was a 9 a.m. pediatrician’s appointment, only to be told it was at 8:45.

"I’m standing there like, 'Oh my god, I thought it was at 9. I’m so sorry.' I ask the receptionist if there’s anything we can do, and she just … stares at me. No help, no acknowledgment."

Article continues below advertisement

After bumping into a sign and trying to calm her son, who was actually excited to see the doctor, Rachel admits she left the office feeling like a failure. She sat in her car and cried for 15 minutes, overwhelmed by guilt.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, she called the pediatrician’s office to reschedule. To her surprise, the person on the phone responded with kindness: “I saw what happened, and I’m so sorry. We’ll get you in tomorrow at 10 — and please try to have a good rest of your day.”

Source: TikTok | @rachonlife

Article continues below advertisement

The comments section on Rachel’s video became a hub of support and shared experience. One user empathized: “The way this would send me into ORBIT. I’m so sorry.” Another added, “Receptionists at pediatrician offices are either the sweetest or the worst humans I’ve ever met.”

Other commenters offered advice. “Please call and complain. There’s no reason she couldn’t have just said, ‘Give me one second to check.’ You’re doing great, Mom!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @rachonlife

Some took a different approach, sharing ways to uplift parents in stressful situations. One user wrote, “I keep $5 Tim cards with a note that says, ‘I see you, Mama, and you’re doing great,’ just for moments like this.”

Article continues below advertisement

Once again, TikTok proved to be a lifeline for those seeking support when in-person interactions fall short. Rachel’s video showcases the unseen struggles parents face — and also hints at the challenges healthcare staff endure. Medical offices, especially post-pandemic, are feeling the effects of high turnover and burnout.

In 2024, healthcare facilities are still operating with staffing levels 20 percent below pre-pandemic norms. Receptionists and non-clinical staff, who handle patient interactions without the same recognition as clinical workers, often find themselves overwhelmed. With an average of 56 days to fill administrative vacancies, these staff members are stretched thin, impacting both patient care and morale.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @rachonlife

Rachel’s experience serves as a reminder that everyone — whether a parent navigating tantrums or a receptionist juggling tasks — deserves a bit of grace. Her message is simple but powerful: “Maybe just be kind.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @rachonlife