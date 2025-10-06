“It Doesn’t Get Better, Leave Him” — Pregnant Mom Records Husband Forgetting Her Birthday "Girl please choose yourself here." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 6 2025, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @haleybrookshouse

A pregnant mother says she regrets marrying the man she did after he appeared to forget her birthday. TikTok user Haley Brooks (@haleybrookshouse) shared her misery with social media videos documenting her not-so-special day. Her words of advice: "Be single, a lesbian, or choose someone who understands your love language, because this sucks," she penned.

Haley's first video on the lame birthday celebration begins with her walking around the house in a green t-shirt. She's visibly pregnant and visibly tired as well. The expectant mother runs her hands over her face and grabs what appears to be a box of microwavable food. "Let's see if my husband remembers that today is my birthday..." she writes in a text overlay of her clip.

Additionally, another bit of on-screen text reveals the type of food she's preparing. "6:30 — Looks like I'm making frozen French Toast sticks for myself and the kiddos," she says, capping off the remark with an unenthusiastic emoji face.

Following this, she elected to try to jog her significant other's memory. "7:00 — maybe if I put up a single decoration it will remind him," she writes. The video then shows her placing a paper decoration around a kitchen lighting fixture.

Afterwards, she films herself in her bathroom. "7:30 — I guess a warm shower will do," the mom writes. Then, she directs her camera lens outside a window in her home. "9:30 — I waited to eat and see if he would remember the breakfast. He's up but leaving... maybe to go get breakfast?" she pens, adding a happy face emoji.

For further context, Haley wrote in a caption of her clip that she shared a yearly birthday request list with her husband. And it's that she wants: Breakfast in bed.

Easy morning with a warm bath ready.

Time to get herself ready without the kids crowding her space.

Manicure.

Only items off the wishlist I sent him weeks ago so that he doesn't waste money on random things the family doesn't need.

Source: TikTok | @haleybrookshouse

An hour and a half later, at 11 a.m., she records herself sitting at the kitchen table eating a French toast stick out of a bowl. "Looks like he forgot the breakfast part...not sure where he went..." the pregnant mother pens. Her first bite looks like it may've been too hot or just not appetizing. She isn't able to chew through the breaded stick and drops it into the bowl before smiling at someone off-camera.

After an additional 30 minutes pass, the mom then films herself cracking open a small box. Yet another text overlay indicates that her husband had forgotten about her wish to go out on her birthday for a manicure. "Doesn't seem like a manicure is planned for today either," she remarks.

The mom continues, "I bought these glue on ones just in case. But it seemed like her attempts at giving herself a manicure were a bust. That's because, there wasn't any glue in the box. "Guess I'll just do the old fashioned way," she tells her viewers.

Next, she gets to work painting her nails before the clip cuts to her sitting in a chair outdoors, grass beneath her feet. "12:30 — watching the little ones play outside while he's gone. Still hasn't said happy birthday to me, so I'm confused ... I think he forgot," she adds, while she makes a face as she supervises her kids.

As her video progresses, it seems that the mystery as to where her husband may have been solved. "One of my biggest pet peeves is when someone spends the morning of a holiday to rush and go get a last-minute present instead of planning ahead of time," Haley wrote.

She records herself sipping from a water bottle beneath the text block. It goes on to read: "Just don't bother at that point." Afterwards, she films herself picking up her child, but then provides an update as to her husband's whereabouts at 12:40 p.m..

He can be seen standing in the living room with the family. "12:40 — Turns out he had run a call," she writes. Around five hours later, her husband said that he needed to leave the house in order to fulfill the gift he had planned for his wife's birthday.

"5:30 — Randomly drove off and said, 'Will be a little bit having to go to get your surprise. Please don't fuss, but had to be a same-day thing. Couldn't be pre-planned," she adds in yet another caption. She went on to question whether he had a surprise in store or if he was attempting to cover his tracks.

"Do you think he forgot or has a real surprise up his sleeve...?" she asks. In a follow-up video, she revealed what the surprise was: a pizza pie and a two-liter of Dr. Pepper, which she says she can't drink.