Lil Yachty's New Song "Poland" Is Already a Bonafide Soundcloud Hit

Although the song may be short, Lil Yachty gets a lot done in its just over one-minute-long runtime. With references to Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson of Kenan and Kel in comparison to a Kel-Tec firearm as well as mentions of "battling all my demons" flanked by gun sounds, Yachty's eclectic array of imagery is alive and well on "Poland."

Be sure to check out the new song streaming exclusively on Soundcloud now.