‘I Want DNA Testing’: Offset Calls Out Cardi B Over Baby
Offset just can't help but be in the news, can he?
Amid his shooting and prior legal troubles, Offset appears to be questioning whether his ex, Cardi B, has remained loyal to her current partner, Stefflon Diggs, with whom she is expecting a baby.
Fan reactions online have been wild, with many Cardi B fans rushing to her defense. Offset himself has faced a sea of troubles, including a hospital visit for non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.
The duo is currently in the midst of a divorce, which, if TMZ is to be believed, is going to keep getting messier.
Offset Has Had Children with Cardi B
Offset and Cardi B's last child together was born in 2024. The couple has three children. They briefly split in 2020 amid divorce rumors but later reconciled; however, their current differences appear irreconcilable, as divorce proceedings gain momentum.
A court order that was obtained by TMZ revealed that one of the children by Cardi B is currently a newborn, which means that Offset could not be the father of the child. This same order also prohibits the duo from slinging mud at each other in social media posts and in any official interviews.
Offset was shot outside a hotel casino, adding to his host of troubles. Debt collectors from another casino tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the outstanding amount directly from his account due to insufficient funds.
Cardi B Filed For Divorce and Primary Custody Of Her Kids
Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, and also filed for custody of all three kids that she has had with the rapper. Sources have suggested that the split was a long time coming. They are reportedly disconnected from each other to the point that there is no reconciling between the duo.
Cardi B posted on her social media about the divorce, saying that she needed to prioritise herself. She wrote, "You know when you just out grow relationships ... I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings ... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"
The divorce has become one of the most high profile feuds that Offset has found himself in. It remains to be seen how the rapper extracts himself from his more pressing, legal troubles.