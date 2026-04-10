‘I Want DNA Testing’: Offset Calls Out Cardi B Over Baby Offset just can't help but be in the news, can he? By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 10 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega Offset calls for a paternity test for his ex's newest baby.

Amid his shooting and prior legal troubles, Offset appears to be questioning whether his ex, Cardi B, has remained loyal to her current partner, Stefflon Diggs, with whom she is expecting a baby.

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Source: MEGA Cardi B's Offset Update

Fan reactions online have been wild, with many Cardi B fans rushing to her defense. Offset himself has faced a sea of troubles, including a hospital visit for non-life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

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The duo is currently in the midst of a divorce, which, if TMZ is to be believed, is going to keep getting messier.

Offset Has Had Children with Cardi B

Offset and Cardi B's last child together was born in 2024. The couple has three children. They briefly split in 2020 amid divorce rumors but later reconciled; however, their current differences appear irreconcilable, as divorce proceedings gain momentum.

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The legal battle between estranged hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset has intensified, with new court documents revealing a clash over the paternity of the “WAP” singer’s children.



Read more: https://t.co/jKY9cdNGJo pic.twitter.com/UnGqYIF2AI — LEADERSHIP NEWS (@LeadershipNGA) April 10, 2026 Source: @LeadershipNGA Offset has called for a paternity test of Cardi B's more newborn.

A court order that was obtained by TMZ revealed that one of the children by Cardi B is currently a newborn, which means that Offset could not be the father of the child. This same order also prohibits the duo from slinging mud at each other in social media posts and in any official interviews.

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Offset was shot outside a hotel casino, adding to his host of troubles. Debt collectors from another casino tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the outstanding amount directly from his account due to insufficient funds.

Cardi B Filed For Divorce and Primary Custody Of Her Kids

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset, and also filed for custody of all three kids that she has had with the rapper. Sources have suggested that the split was a long time coming. They are reportedly disconnected from each other to the point that there is no reconciling between the duo.

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Source: MEGA Cardi B

Cardi B posted on her social media about the divorce, saying that she needed to prioritise herself. She wrote, "You know when you just out grow relationships ... I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings ... I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"