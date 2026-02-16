Ilia Malinin Admits to "Fighting Invisible Battles" Amid Concerns for His Mental Health "The virtual world can be noisy, isolating, and cruel." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 16 2026, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@teamusa

You can keep your TikTok videos and even your "likes" as innocent as you want, but those reposts can come back to bite you in a way you didn't expect. Because yes, most other users can see your reposts unless your profile is private, and Ilia Malinin's TikTok definitely isn't private, which is why people are talking about his concerning reposts.

The Olympic figure skater known as the "Quad God," who went viral for massive falls during the 2026 Winter Olympics and for his talent on the ice, shared some TikToks before his falls that spoke to a larger issue he might be facing. Then, he posted what appeared to be a preview of a mental health video he plans to share on TikTok. Fans have shared their concern for the Olympic silver medalist.

Ilia Malinin's concerning TikTok reposts have fans worried about him.

Shortly before Ilia's fall on the ice, which landed him in eighth place despite many thinking he would take the gold in the free skate category, he shared several TikTok reposts with the same message. Per a Reddit thread with screenshots about Ilia's reposts, the figure skater shared one video with text on the screen that said, "It hurts, because I'm trying my hardest, but nothing I do is ever good enough for anything or anyone."

Other screenshots from Ilia's reposts are from TikToks that talk about a lack of confidence and belief in himself. Ilia didn't make these posts himself, but because he reposted them, some fans believe they are a clue about what the professional athlete was going through even before his fall on the ice that cost him the gold medal.

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin n the age of the internet expansion, the role social media plays on mental health includes correlations of heightened anxiety, depression, loneliness, thoughts of self-harm, poor sleep quality, increased levels of psychological distress, and lower life satisfaction. The virtual world can be noisy, isolating, and cruel. Figure skating brings the extraordinary ability to connect deeply with an audience, both live and online. But a dark side emerges from the digital animosity masked as harmless opinion. As a byproduct of social media hostility, self-doubt fills the human mind. Self-hatred fills the human mind. All elite athletes and artists under a spotlight experience this in some capacity, yet may be fearful to speak out. But this part of reality needs to be uncovered too. Spread the word. Coming February 2026. Choreography by Randi Strong and Ilia Malinin (Me) Audio by @Jacob Sanchez Video by @ilia's fan club president & @ilia malinin’s blonde hair dye #mentalheath #figureskating #iliamalinin #quadgod #socialmedia ♬ original sound - user21100737266

In the Reddit thread about Ilia's reposts, one of his supporters wrote, "I'm not surprised. We put the weight of the whole country on his shoulders. Poor guy. I hope he knows he has so much support and plenty more years to try again!" Another commented, "This is really concerning. I hope the right people see these posts and do something to help him."

After Ilia missed the landing during the free skate and fell twice, he spoke to reporters about the pressure he felt on the ice, per The New York Times. "It's the Olympics," he said. "And I think people only realize the pressure and the nerves that actually happen from the inside. So it was really just something that overwhelmed me. And I just felt like I had no control."

@ilia_quadg0d_malinin On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside. Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure. It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story. Coming February 21, 2026. Music by @NF Choreography by Randi Strong & Ilia Malinin Audio by @Jacob Sanchez Video by @ilia's fan club president & @ilia malinin’s blonde hair dye #mentalheath #socialmedia #figureskating #iliamalinin #nf ♬ original sound - QuadGod

Ilia Malinin has opened up about mental health before.

In January 2026, Ilia posted a black-and-white TikTok video of himself tying the laces of his skates and getting ready to compete while feeling the pressure of hateful social media comments. In the caption, he wrote about "thoughts of self-harm" and "loneliness" as an Olympic athlete. Then, in February 2026, after his falls, Ilia made another TikTok video with a montage of him skating, celebrating, and sobbing all at different points in his Olympic career.

It seemed to be a preview of something larger he plans to release. He wrote in the caption, "On the world's biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside. Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise. Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure."