Iliza Shlesinger Has the Funniest Story About Her Engagement to Noah Galuten

After her wedding in 2018, Iliza spoke to Brides about the charming way her husband proposed — and how she almost messed it up. "We went out to dinner, and I remember starting to unbutton my pants as I came in the door because I had to pee," Iliza said.

"I realized our living room was full of flowers and candles, and Noah stopped me before I left the room, saying there was something he wanted to do before I ran off to the bathroom. I started crying and turned away, yelling that it couldn’t happen with my fly down!" She reassured the Brides journalist she was able to zip up her pants and turn around to see Noah proposing.

For their wedding, Noah's friend and co-author of the cookbook On Vegetables, Jeremy Fox, curated the menu. While Iliza is known for her skills on stage, her husband Noah is the host of Don't Panic Pantry, a Facebook Watch series about cooking in quarantine. His Instagram is filled with drool-worthy dishes and recipes that are enough to make anyone say "yes!" to a proposal.

Noah's next cookbook is expected to arrive in 2022.