Iliza Shlesinger Is No Longer With "Lying Brian" From 'Good on Paper'By Kori Williams
Jun. 23 2021, Published 5:41 p.m. ET
Stand-up comedian Iliza Shlesinger now has her own movie on Netflix. The film, called Good on Paper, is based on an actual experience she had in her thirties. In the movie, Iliza plays a woman named Andrea Singer, a stand-up comic who typically puts her career before meeting the right guy. But then when she does meet a guy she likes, he may not be what he seems.
Although Good on Paper is based on Iliza's real experience, that's not necessarily what's going on in her life now. But what is going on now? It turns out that the story surrounding the real-life guy she talks about in her movie is almost too funny and sad to be true, but she's moved past that and has now been in a new relationship for the past few years.
Who is Iliza Shlesinger dating?
At this point in life, Iliza has left the dating game behind and is married. In 2018, she married Noah Galuten, a chef and author. In an interview with Brides that year, she mentioned that she and Noah like to say that they're "still on [their] first date." The pair actually met on an app in 2016, and got engaged less than a year later. The two don't have kids, but they are dog parents.
During the pandemic, Iliza and Noah started their own cooking show on Instagram called Don’t Panic Pantry. They cook all kinds of foods including vegan dishes, burgers, and simpler things like chicken stock and tomato sauce. It's pretty popular with the fans on her Instagram, and the couple have made hundreds of episodes so far. Plus, their dogs sometimes make guest appearances, so there's no reason not to watch.
Who is "Lying Brian"?
In Good on Paper, Iliza's character Andrea meets a guy name Brian on a plane. The two begin talking and eventually start the relationship at the center of the movie. Brian is based on a real guy Iliza met named Brian, and she talks about the incident in some of her stand-up.
In a stand-up routine called "Lying Brian" that was posted on the Comedy Central YouTube channel in 2015, Iliza talked about meeting Brian after already vowing never to speak to the people next to her on planes because of an anti-Semitic interaction with someone else years before. But Brian seemed like a nice guy, so she let the conversation continue.
In the routine, Iliza says that although she initially friend-zoned Brian, they ended up dating. But after a week, "it got weird" when she caught him in a few different lies including where he went to school, where he lived, who he lived with, and even his mother's cancer diagnoses. He told her he said all of these things just to impress her. So if anything, this just reinforces that rule about never talking to the people next to you on a plane.