Iliza Shlesinger Is No Longer With "Lying Brian" From 'Good on Paper'

In Good on Paper, Iliza's character Andrea meets a guy name Brian on a plane. The two begin talking and eventually start the relationship at the center of the movie. Brian is based on a real guy Iliza met named Brian, and she talks about the incident in some of her stand-up.

In a stand-up routine called "Lying Brian" that was posted on the Comedy Central YouTube channel in 2015, Iliza talked about meeting Brian after already vowing never to speak to the people next to her on planes because of an anti-Semitic interaction with someone else years before. But Brian seemed like a nice guy, so she let the conversation continue.

In the routine, Iliza says that although she initially friend-zoned Brian, they ended up dating. But after a week, "it got weird" when she caught him in a few different lies including where he went to school, where he lived, who he lived with, and even his mother's cancer diagnoses. He told her he said all of these things just to impress her. So if anything, this just reinforces that rule about never talking to the people next to you on a plane.